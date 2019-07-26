Police: 2 injured in shooting outside Little Rock motorcycle club

Two people were hospitalized early Friday morning after shots rang out at a Little Rock motorcycle club, authorities said.

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department said they were called to 5128 Mabelvale Pike around 3:30 a.m. in reference to shots being fired in the area. There is a motorcycle club at the location that had been having a party all night, a police report states. The caterers told officers they heard arguing and shots fired at the north end of the parking lot.

Officers said they found shell casings all over the parking lot along with a small amount of blood.

Staff at CHI St. Vincent Infirmary later told officers about a 29-year-old man being dropped off at the facility with multiple gunshot wounds. A hospital official said the man was in the intensive care unit Friday morning.

Officers also learned that a 37-year-old woman had arrived at the UAMS Medical Center with gunshot wounds to both legs. Both are believed to have been shot at the motorcycle club, according to the police report.

Officers have names for potential suspects, but no one had been arrested as of Friday morning.