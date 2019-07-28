Officer, suspect shot in downtown Hot Springs, police say

Police work near the scene of a shooting that injured an officer and a suspect in downtown Hot Springs on Sunday. - Photo by Hot Springs Police Department

A police officer and a suspect in a disorderly conduct call were shot in downtown Hot Springs on Sunday, authorities said.

Police responded to a call of a disorderly person with a possible firearm at about 12:30 p.m. and made contact with the suspect in the 500 block of Central Avenue, according to Cpl. Joey Williams, Hot Springs Police Department spokesman.

During the encounter, an officer and the suspect were both shot and taken to an area hospital, Williams said.

According to police, the officer is in stable condition, but the condition of the suspect is currently unknown. Police have not released the identities of the two.

Arkansas State Police and the Garland County sheriff’s office are investigating the shooting, authorities said. The 500 block of Central Avenue will be shut down as investigators work the scene.