One man dead, one hurt, one in custody after LR shooting

One man died, another was critically injured and a third was in custody late Saturday after a city gunfire-detector registered more than 10 shots fired in central Little Rock, a police spokesman said.

The Little Rock Police Department's ShotSpotter detected more than 10 gunshots at 9:27 p.m. near 1414 S. Martin St. just moments before numerous 911 callers began reporting the gunfire to dispatchers, police spokesman officer Eric Barnes said Saturday night.

At the scene, officers found an older-model white Dodge Ram pickup, still running, near the two men who had been shot, Barnes said. A third man was standing near the pickup, which was parked in the middle of the street, police said.

Police rendered first aid to the injured men until medical crews arrived and took both men to a hospital. Officers took the third man to the detective's office for questioning, Barnes said.

One man died at the hospital, and the second man's injuries are considered critical, Barnes said. The ages of the men were not released, though Barnes said neither victim appeared to be a youth.

Investigators found multiple witnesses who were willing to talk with police in the area, and officers learned that an argument occurred shortly before the shooting, Barnes said.

Whether the two men shot each other or were shot by someone else was not yet known Saturday.

Multiple bullet shells were in the roadway and on the front lawn of 1414 S. Martin St. Barnes said the shooting happened outside the home.

Barnes said it was not known late Saturday whether the third man was directly connected to the shooting or had arrived after it occurred. Detectives were interviewing the man late Saturday night.

The death was the 25th homicide in Little Rock in 2019.

Metro on 07/28/2019