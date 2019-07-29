PRACTICALLY ACTIVE: Whatcha got in the bag, lady, rocks?

Excerpt from Fall Fashions for Women, a cartoon by Maurice Ketten that appeared in the Arkansas Gazette on Sept. 9, 1917. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)

I'm a disorganized mess. My purse is gross. I once found a shoulder pad, string cheese and a Christmas ornament in it.

— NBC's Hoda Kotb

A few weeks ago, while sitting at my desk, I leaned over to pick up my purse and as I did, made an exclamation. I think it was, "Ugh." A dear co-worker was walking by and said, "What have you got in that thing?"

I just laughed and dug through the stuff in the bag. Like many other people who carry purses or man bags, I have convinced myself that a purse should hold everything I perceive to be important.

A couple of months ago I noticed a dull ache in the muscle directly under my right shoulder blade. It was just out of reach of my reach. It was hard to get comfortable sleeping and sitting, and the ache wouldn't go away.

A light bulb clicked on. Could dragging my heavy purse all over town and back be the culprit?

I decided to see whether carrying a smaller, cross-body bag might be a good idea. I already have a couple so there was no expense to me.

I found information on several websites I gravitate to — EverydayHealth.com and HealthGuidance.org.

Everyday Health lists a few unhealthy handbag habits. First, carrying around a handbag, tote, backpack, etc., all day that is the "wrong" bag can hurt our health. If it's too heavy or carried incorrectly it can cause pain to your head, neck and shoulders.

HealthGuidance.org states that heavy bags place uneven strain on the spine, core and legs, which forces you to brace yourself to remain upright.

As the bag continues to pull on one side, muscles work and work, leading to soreness and, over the long term, could lead to an imbalance if you are prone to keeping the bag on one side. Next could come long-term back problems, and in the worst-case scenario, scoliosis, a condition in which the spine curves sideways.

The bag should weigh no more than 10 percent of your body weight, according to the American Chiropractic Association. Lugging more than that on one side of the body will probably cause pain.

Heavy bags can cause headaches, too. The weight exerts too much pressure on the trapezius muscle, which goes up the back of the neck to the skull. That causes muscular-tension headaches. Try to get in the habit of switching shoulders every block or two you walk.

Carrying a heavy bag with thin straps can cut into the shoulder muscles, causing pain. Metal straps, like chain, can worsen that pain. Thick straps better distribute the weight.

If you will be out and about for a long time, pull the bag in front of you and cradle it like a baby to get it off the shoulders for a while.

Avoid hauling the same bag everywhere you go. You'll only keep adding more to its bulk as the days pass. Keep a separate bag for the gym, or for extra shoes, instead of loading everything into one big tote.

Don't carry water in your bag. And if you carry lots of change, empty the change out every evening. It all adds up.

When buying a bag there are also points to ponder.

Consider the heaviness of the bag itself. Some have heavy hardware like metal chains and buckles. And leather adds weight to a bag. Such bags are heavy when empty. Feel how much the bag weighs empty to gauge how it will weigh with everything you carry on a daily basis.

Look for the right strap or handle. There is a healthier trend of handbags with small briefcase-style handles that you hold in your hand instead of on your shoulder. Messenger bags are good at distributing weight.

Make sure the bag fits. Some bags might not fit your body the right way. The height of the bag should match your "sweet spot." If it's too short you can't swing your arms; if it's too long it can mess up your gait. It should hit right around the waist when over the shoulder.

Seriously, I have learned from this. After I made the change to the smaller bag about two weeks ago, the ache has gone away. And I honestly can say I don't miss all the junk that is still languishing at home in my bigger purse.

Email me at:

rboggs@arkansasonline.com

Style on 07/29/2019