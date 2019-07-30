Shooting suspect faces other charges

HOT SPRINGS -- A man shot by police Sunday along Bathhouse Row in Hot Springs National Park had been arrested Friday on a charge of failure to appear and has numerous prior arrests dating to 2006, according to court documents.

Jonathan Allen Scott, 31, of Hot Springs was shot by Hot Springs police in the 500 block of Central Avenue after police received several calls around 12:30 p.m. Sunday about a man "causing a disturbance and threatening bystanders," police said in a news release.

Officer Jonathan Smith was struck twice in an exchange of gunfire with Scott, who was struck multiple times, according to witnesses and police statements.

Smith was treated and released Sunday. Scott was transported to a local hospital, where he remained in critical condition Monday, police said.

"We really appreciate the prayers and support of everyone while the state, county and federal authorities continue their investigation," Police Chief Jason Stachey said Monday. "This was extremely traumatic for everyone involved.

"As far as law enforcement is concerned, there is no larger or more critical situation than an officer-involved shooting."

Scott was arrested Friday and charged with failure to appear July 23 on an original charge of public intoxication from July 8. He was released the same day on $1,000 bond. Scott had pleaded no contest May 3 to misdemeanor charges of driving on a suspended driver's license, disorderly conduct and obstructing government operations, stemming from an arrest April 29.

Scott was sentenced to 30 days' probation at that time, and the court recommended he undergo mental health treatment.

On Jan. 18, Scott was extradited to Oklahoma to face charges there, but he later returned to Hot Springs. The nature of those charges was not known Monday.

Records indicate that Scott had numerous prior arrests dating to 2006, when he was 18 years old, but all the local charges were misdemeanors, including criminal trespass, harassment, theft of property involving a shoplifting incident and various traffic violations.

Police have asked anyone who has video of the incident or was a witness to the shooting to contact the Garland County sheriff's office at (501) 622-3660.

Central Avenue was blocked for hours because of the incident, which occurred in the national park between the Lamar Bath House, where the Bathhouse Row Emporium is located, and the Administration Building at the south end of Bathhouse Row.

Stachey has requested that the investigation be handled by the Arkansas State Police, Garland County sheriff's office, the FBI and the National Park Service.

"The reason I asked them to assume the investigation is to ensure complete transparency, objectivity and to maintain the integrity of the investigation," Stachey said. "There are a lot of moving parts in an investigation like this."

All officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of the shooting investigation and an administrative investigation. Stachey said that is "standard department policy" for such incidents.

"Their well-being is very important to us because they have suffered a traumatic event," he said. "It's important for us to provide assistance to them for their well-being."

Stachey also expressed thanks to the first responders, including LifeNet and the Hot Springs Fire Department, for responding quickly and performing their duties "seamlessly and professionally."

"We all work so well together in crisis situations like this, which is a good example of the relationship we all have," Stachey said.

State Desk on 07/30/2019