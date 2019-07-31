• Bilal Musid, manager of a halal butcher shop in Bloomfield, Conn., apologized after a worker captured an escaped calf in a Home Depot parking lot and then dispatched the animal in public by cutting its throat, saying his employee feared the calf would injure someone if not stopped.

• Matt Callahan, a Stratham, N.H., police officer, called state wildlife officers for help when he realized the "kitten" he tried to pick up in a restaurant parking lot was actually a young bobcat that climbed onto the roof and took a catnap before being captured.

• Mayur Patel, 39, the Lake Charles, La., motel manager accused of beating a 14-year-old girl and forcing her to have sex with numerous men, was arrested in Houston on human-trafficking and felony sex charges, authorities said.

• Terrence Murrell, 31, a model and body builder who fled to Indonesia after being convicted in Britain of illegally selling steroids, was arrested in Bali on pornography and drug charges, immigration officials said.

• Danny Thompson, fire chief of Dawsonville, Ga., said there was nothing firefighters could do when a woman fleeing her husband drove to a fire station for help and was gunned down in front of her two young children before she could get out of her car.

• Derrian Moye, 30, disqualified from running for a seat on the Forrest County, Miss., board of supervisors because of a felony forgery conviction, is continuing his campaign and is still soliciting contributions, authorities said.

• Julian Bustos, who used his personal drone to help search for a severely injured man who had been missing for five days in a densely wooded area near Columbia, Md., said he was shocked when he found the victim "just lying there" and alerted searchers to his location.

• Timothy Sammons, a London art dealer who pleaded guilty to fraud and grand larceny for stealing tens of millions of dollars from clients who gave him works, including some by Pablo Picasso, to sell on consignment, was sentenced to four to 12 years in prison by a New York judge.

• Joe Bagley, Boston's city archaeologist who had hoped to turn up artifacts shedding new light on immigrants from China, Europe and the Middle East, halted a dig in the city's Chinatown area after a 1980s music cassette, a toy dinosaur and other bric-a-brac were unearthed.

