Police arrest man accused of firing gun outside Walmart in Arkansas

A 23-year-old man suspected of firing a gun outside a Walmart in Sheridan was arrested late Tuesday, police said.

Authorities arrested Casey Criswell, of Sheridan, after receiving a report of gunfire shortly after 6:30 a.m. in the parking lot of a Walmart, 1308 S. Rock Street, according to a news release by the city’s police department.

When police first arrived to investigate, neither a shooter nor any victims were found at the store, authorities said.

Investigators determined that the shots were fired during an argument and that nobody was injured in the gunfire, Sheridan police Chief Jason Teague said.

Criswell was booked into Grant County jail later Tuesday on a charge of first-degree battery. An online jail roster indicated he remained there Wednesday morning, with no bond listed.

