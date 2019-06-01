Woman killed, 2 people hurt in central Arkansas crash

One person died Saturday in a single-car wreck in Saline County, according the sheriff's office.

The wreck occurred around 6:30 p.m. in 900 block of West Colonel Glenn Road in the northern part of the county, said Lt. Joe Traylor, spokesman for the sheriff's office.

Three adults were in the vehicle, two women and a man, Traylor said. One woman was pronounced dead on the scene. The other two were taken to a hospital in Little Rock with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information was released.