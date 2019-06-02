Trump voids India trade status

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump terminated India's designation as a developing nation under a trade program, eliminating an exception that allowed the country to export nearly 2,000 products to the U.S. duty-free.

"I have determined that India has not assured the United States that India will provide equitable and reasonable access to its markets," Trump said in a proclamation on Friday evening. "Accordingly, it is appropriate to terminate India's designation as a beneficiary developing country effective June 5, 2019."

The action, which the administration has threatened for months, ends India's preferential treatment under the Generalized System of Preferences, a decades-old program designed to promote economic development.

The Trump administration has said concerns over market access for American goods being exported to India led them to withdraw the benefits, which prohibited duties on about $5.7 billion in imports in 2017, according to the Congressional Research Service.

Last month, Trump announced that he was ending Turkey's preferential trade treatment. Turkey in 2017 was the fifth-largest beneficiary of the program, which allowed some Turkish exporters to sell products in the U.S. duty-free. Turkey had $1.7 billion in covered imports to the U.S. in 2017, while India had the most covered imports with $5.7 billion, according to a Research Service report issued in January.

The White House announcement on Friday came a day after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sworn into office for a second term after a landslide victory in last week's national elections.

While the warning came months ago that the White House could cut India's preferential treatment, the Trump administration decided to hold off on the announcement until after India's elections to avoid hurting Modi politically, according to people familiar with the matter who asked to not be identified in order to discuss internal deliberations.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer has a longstanding frustration with the country's self-designation as a developing nation at the World Trade Organization, the people said.

A March notice gave India two months to address the administration's concerns before Trump made the end to the tariff treatment official.

The proclamation issued by the White House on Friday also subjects solar cells and washing machines from India and Turkey to duties imposed by Trump in 2018. Both nations had been exempted because of their status as developing countries.

Dan Anthony, executive director of the Coalition for GSP, a trade group supporting the Generalized System of Preferences, said that the decision "will cost American businesses over $300 million in additional tariffs every year."

"There are no winners from today's decision," Anthony said in a statement. "American importers will pay more, while some American exporters will continue to face current market access barriers in India and others, including farmers, are very likely to be subject to new retaliatory tariffs."

