Florida St. routs Georgia, captures regional

FLORIDA STATE 10, GEORGIA 1

ATHENS, Ga. -- Conor Grady pitched seven strong innings and Reese Albert homered as Florida State defeated Georgia 10-1 on Sunday to win an NCAA regional and put Coach Mike Martin's retirement on hold for at least another week.

Florida State (39-21) will face either LSU or Southern Mississippi in a best-of-3 super regional with a College World Series berth at stake.

Martin, who has an NCAA-record 2,026 career victories in his 40-year tenure as Florida State's coach, is stepping down at the end of the season.

This hasn't been a typical season for Florida State, which is making its 42nd consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance. The Seminoles earned one of the last four NCAA at-large bids and had a No. 3 seed in this four-team regional, marking the first time ever that they haven't been seeded first or second.

But they're peaking at the right time.

Florida State won its three regional games by a combined score of 35-11 and capped its dominant weekend by eliminating Georgia (46-17), which had been the top seed in the region and the No. 4 seed in the nation. The Seminoles have scored at least 10 runs in each of their last four games.

After losing 12-3 to Florida State on Saturday night, Georgia blanked Florida Atlantic 13-0 on Sunday afternoon but couldn't offer much of a challenge in their rematch with the Seminoles.

Grady (9-5) allowed just 1 run and 6 hits in his seven-inning stint Sunday while striking out 3 and walking 2. Florida State led 9-0 by the time Georgia finally scored its lone run when Tucker Maxwell homered to lead off the sixth.

Albert put Florida State ahead for good by hitting a two-run home run in the first inning. The top three hitters in Florida State's lineup -- Mike Salvatore, Albert and Drew Mendoza -- went a combined 6 of 11 with 7 runs and 6 RBI.

Georgia starter Cole Wilcox (3-2) gave up 5 runs -- 4 earned -- in 3 2/3 innings. He struck out only 1 and allowed 5 hits and 5 walks.

This marks the second consecutive season that Georgia earned one of the top eight national seeds but failed to win a regional on its home field. The Bulldogs had the nation's No. 8 seed when they lost a regional to Duke last year.

GEORGIA TECH 10, COASTAL CAROLINA 8

ATLANTA -- Kyle McCann drove in four runs and Georgia Tech rallied from a 7-4 deficit and beat Coastal Carolina in an elimination game.

McCann's bases-loaded triple highlighted a 5-run seventh inning that gave the Yellow Jackets (43-18) a 9-7 lead.

BATON ROUGE REGIONAL

SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI 13, ARIZONA STATE 12

BATON ROUGE -- Gabe Montenegro's two-run single to right with two outs completed a stunning comeback and lifted Southern Mississippi to a victory over Arizona State in an elimination game.

The Golden Eagles trailed 10-2 in the fifth and 12-6 in the eighth before Matthew Guidry homered with two on and two out to make it 12-9.

CHAPEL HILL

NORTH CAROLINA 5, TENNESSEE 2

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Austin Bergner struck out eight, and North Carolina beat Tennessee to advance to the super regionals of the NCAA Tournament.

Ashton McGee's two-run single highlighted the four-run first inning that sent the top-seeded Tar Heels (45-17) into the tournament's second weekend for the eighth time since 2006.

Bergner (6-1) allowed two runs on four hits in seven innings with three walks. Joey Lancellotti struck out three during the final two innings for his third save.

Alerick Soularie scored on a wild pitch in the second and added a run-scoring single in the fourth for the second-seeded Volunteers (40-21). Starter Zach Linginfelter (6-6) gave up four runs and didn't make it out of the first inning.

Dylan Harris and Danny Serretti each drove in runs for the Tar Heels.

Jake Rucker singled home the go-ahead run in the 10th inning after Tennessee escaped a bases-loaded jam in the ninth as the Volunteers edged Liberty 6-5 in an elimination game Sunday.

CORVALLIS REGIONAL

CREIGHTON 6, CINCINNATI 1

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Will Robertson hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the fourth inning and Ben Dotzler pitched seven strong innings, leading No. 2 seed Creighton to an elimination-game victory over No. 4 seed Cincinnati.

Robertson's 14th home run of the season gave Creighton a 3-1 lead. The Big East champions added two runs in the sixth and another in the eighth.

GREENVILLE REGIONAL

EAST CAROLINA 9, N.C. STATE 2

GREENVILLE, N.C. -- Jake Agnos allowed just four hits and pitched into the ninth inning and Jake Washer homered and drove in three runs as East Carolina beat North Carolina State in an elimination game.

Agnos (11-2) struck out nine and left after allowing a home run to Evan Edwards leading off the ninth.

CAMPBELL 9, QUINNIPIAC 8

Zach Minnick's sacrifice fly in the top of the ninth brought home the winning run, and third-seeded Campbell advanced to the final by beating Quinnipiac 9-8.

Matthew Barefoot homered to help the Camels (37-19) remain perfect in the tournament.

LOS ANGELES REGIONAL

UCLA 11, BAYLOR 6

LOS ANGELES -- Ryan Kreidler drove in three runs and hit one of UCLA's four home runs as the Bruins eliminated Baylor.

Kreidler's two-run home run in the sixth gave UCLA a three-run lead, which it was able to expand.

LOUISVILLE REGIONAL

LOUISVILLE 11, ILLINOIS STATE 2

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Luke Smith allowed three hits in 8 1/3 innings and Jake Snider had three RBI with a home run as top-seeded Louisville routed Illinois State in an elimination game.

Hours after knocking out second-seeded rival Indiana 9-7 to stay alive, the Cardinals extended the Louisville regional final to today behind Smith (6-0). The junior right-hander struck out seven Redbirds and walked three in his longest outing this season.

Louisville (46-16) also collected 14 hits for its second consecutive game in double digits.

LUBBOCK REGIONAL

TEXAS TECH 3, DALLAS BAPTIST 0

LUBBOCK, Texas -- Bryce Bonnin allowed three hits in seven innings, Cameron Warren hit a three-run home run in the first inning and Texas Tech advanced as host of a Super Regional with a victory over Dallas Baptist.

Earlier in the day, Dallas Baptist eliminated Florida 9-8 after Jimmy Glowenke homered to cap a nine-run fourth inning.

MORGANTOWN REGIONAL

DUKE 4, TEXAS A&M 1

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Kyle Gallagher homered and drove in four runs and Duke won a NCAA Tournament regional for the second consecutive year, beating Texas A&M.

Third-seeded Duke (34-25) advanced to the super regional to meet the winner of the Nashville regional.

Earlier, Bryce Blaum's grand slam in the bottom of the ninth inning lifted Texas A&M to an 11-10 victory over West Virginia in an elimination game.

NASHVILLE REGIONAL

INDIANA STATE 10, OHIO STATE 5

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Clay Dungan hit a two-run single as Indiana scored four runs in the sixth inning, and the Sycamores stayed alive by eliminating Ohio State.

Joe Boyle started Indiana State's rally with a home run to left in the fourth, then the Sycamores grabbed the lead for good in the sixth.

OKLAHOMA CITY REGIONAL

CONNECTICUT 5, OKLAHOMA STATE 2

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Anthony Prato homered and three Connecticut relievers combined for seven shutout innings and 14 strikeouts, leading the Huskies to a victory over Oklahoma State.

Connecticut forced a second regional final today, with the winner advancing to super regionals next week.

The Huskies (39-24) beat Nebraska 16-1 in an elimination game in the afternoon and then turned to their bullpen to keep their season going.

OXFORD REGIONAL

JACKSONVILLE STATE 9, CLEMSON 2

OXFORD, Miss. -- Tre Kirklin homered and drove in four runs as Jacksonville State beat Clemson in an elimination game.

Kirklin hit a three-run home run in the second inning for the Gamecocks (39-22).

STANFORD REGIONAL

STANFORD 12, SACRAMENTO STATE 3

STANFORD, Calif. -- Brandon Wulff hit a two-run home run in the top of the first, setting the tone for Stanford's victory over Sacramento State in an elimination game.

Will Matthiessen, Kyle Stowers and Nick Bellafronto also homered for the top-seeded Cardinal (43-12).

STARKVILLE REGIONAL

MIAMI 18, CENTRAL MICHIGAN 3

STARKVILLE, Miss. -- Miami's offense pounded 18 hits, including six home runs, to beat Central Michigan in an elimination game.

Brian Van Belle (10-2) earned the victory, pitching eight innings and saving the Hurricanes' bullpen.

