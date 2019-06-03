Kentucky media chain buys 4 Arkansas newspapers

A Kentucky-based newspaper chain announced Monday that it bought four Arkansas newspapers recently, adding to a handful of others it owns across the state.

Paxton Media Group, a Paducah, Kentucky-based media chain, bought the Log Cabin Democrat in Conway, as well as three other weekly newspapers in Clinton, Newport and Herber Springs, according to a story posted on the Log Cabin Democrat website.

GateHouse Media had owned the central Arkansas newspaper since 2017. The story said it named David Meadows, currently the publisher of The Courier in Russellville, to a similar role at the Log Cabin Democrat, which has been around since 1879.

“This business combination creates a strong regional presence for us as it fits in well with our other properties in central and northeast Arkansas,” Paxton Media Chief Financial Officer Jamie Paxton said in the story. “PMG believes strongly in local journalism and the important role newspapers serve in their communities.”

Other news media have reported that Paxton has bought several other newspapers around the country in recent days.

The story on the Log Cabin Democrat didn’t say if any newsroom or other newspaper staff had been laid off.

Paxton Media also owns five other daily and weekly newspapers in Arkansas, including the Jonesboro Sun.

The chain said it owns newspapers in 50 cities in the South and the Midwest.