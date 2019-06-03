LATEST: Flood warning issued for areas near Lake Conway

The area outlined in green in this National Weather Service map are under a flood warning because of rising waters in Lake Conway.

Forecasters have issued a flood warning for Faulkner County residents near Lake Conway.

According to forecasters, portions of Mayflower, Saltillo and parts of southeast Conway are expected to see flooding early this week.

Historic flooding along the Arkansas River is pushing water up Palarm Creek, over the Lake Conway spillway and into the lake itself, forecasters said.

“Given the lake’s current rate of rise, residential flooding around Lake Conway is [imminent],” the weather service said. “Property that has flooded in the past ten years is at the greatest risk for flooding.”

Forecasters said Lake Conway is expected to exceed the flood stage of 266 feet by Wednesday and continue rising. Additional rainfall predicted for the end of the week will worsen flooding around the lake.