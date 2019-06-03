The nominees are ...

The complete list of 2019 Arkansas Country Music Awards final nominees:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Bonnie Montgomery

Erin Enderlin

Lance Carpenter

Phil McGarrah & Runnin' on Empty

The ShotGunBillys

AMERICANA ARTIST OF THE YEAR

A Rowdy Faith

Bonnie Montgomery

Caleb Ryan Martin

Route 358

Ten Penny Gypsy

BLUEGRASS ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Highway 36

Interstate Thirty

The Roving Gambler Band

Runaway Planet

Twang

COUNTRY ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Cory Jackson

David Adam Byrnes

Erin Enderlin

Lance Carpenter

The Reeves Brothers

INSPIRATIONAL ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Hallelujah Harmony Quartet

Heaven's Echoes

Joanne Cash

The Kinsmen

United Voice

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Ashleigh Rogers

Bonnie Montgomery

Erin Enderlin

Mary-Heather Hickman

Savannah Morris

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Austin Pool

Blane Howard

Jason Campbell

Lance Carpenter

Phil McGarrah

ACOUSTIC ACT OF THE YEAR

Anna Brinker

Caleb Ryan Martin

Double Booked

Heath Sanders

Lee Street Lyrical

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Mark Currey/Bonnie Montgomery

The Reeves Brothers

The Salty Dogs

The ShotGunBillys

Ten Penny Gypsy

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Breaking All the Rules by Greg Ward. Produced by Steve Davis, Danny Dunn, Buddy Hyatt, Stephen Merle Kilgore, Silver Stephens, Greg Ward and Luther Zachary.

Forever by Bonnie Montgomery. Produced by Chris Burns.

King of Country Music by The Reeves Brothers. Produced by Matt and Cole Reeves.

Matthew Huff by Matthew Huff. Produced by Jon Raney.

Unbroken by Joanne Cash. Produced by Chad Randall Crow.

SONG OF THE YEAR

"Back Home in Arkansas" written by Chad Randall Crow. Performed by Joanne Cash.

"Come Sunday Morning" written by Mark Currey. Performed by Mark Currey and Bonnie Montgomery.

"Sober Up to Face the Night" written by Kelly Bishop and Cole Reeves. Performed by The Reeves Brothers.

"Way Back" written and performed by Lauren Richmond.

"World Without Willie" written by Erin Endlerin, Alex Kline, Leslie Satcher and Tara Thompson. Performed by Erin Enderlin.

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Don Presley

Doug DeForest

Erin Enderlin

Robert Martin

Rog Tipton

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Barry Poynter

Darian Stribling

Jason Miller

Jon Raney

Nathanel Stone

SOUND ENGINEER OF THE YEAR

Bryce Roberts

Darian Stribling

Doyle McHaffie

Ernie McCoy

Jon Raney

PROMOTER OF THE YEAR

Aalesha Cartner

Barth Grayson

Bill & Linda Lovett

Keith Symanowitz

Ray Bingham

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

"Back Home in Arkansas" by Joanne Cash. Directed by Chad Randall Crow.

"Own It" by The Zac Dunlap Band. Directed by Joe Lane.

"Promise to Love Her" by Blane Howard. Directed by Brandon Chambers.

"The Possum" by Anna Brinker. Directed by Supi Boonaphai.

"World Without Willie" by Erin Enderlin. Directed by Jenna Doolittle.

RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR

KCYT-FM, 96.7, "The Coyote," Fayetteville

KDXY-FM, 104.9, "The Fox," Lake City

KMAG-FM, 99.1, "New Country," Fort Smith

KMJX-FM. 105.1, "The Wolf," Conway

KWOZ-FM, 103.3, "The Country Super Station," Mountain View

RADIO DJ OF THE YEAR

A.J. Parker, KHLR-FM, 106.7, Benton

Del Hughes, KWCK-FM, 99.9, Searcy

Ken Murphy, KABF-FM, 88.3, Little Rock

Kenny Loggains, KWOZ

Stafford & Frigo, KDXY

PUBLICATION OF THE YEAR

AY Magazine (Little Rock)

The Daily Citizen (Searcy)

Nightflying (Morrilton)

Oxford American (Little Rock)

The Sun Times (Heber Springs)

VENUE OF THE YEAR

Collins Theater, Paragould

Jimmy Doyle Country Club, Little Rock

Little O' Oprey House, West Fork

Roundup Country Show Theater, Brookland

South on Main, Little Rock

YOUNG ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bree Ogden

Lance Curtis

Mary Parker

Sarah Cecil

TRIPP BASS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Big Shane Thornton

DaWayne George

Doug DeForest

Jerry Bone

Terry Rhoades

DRUMMER OF THE YEAR

David O'Neal

Doobie Bowie

Josh Dotson

Kevin King

Scott Varady

FIDDLE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Dexter Rowe

Jenee Flenor

Melody Hart

Tim Crouch

Wayne Massengale

GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Beezer Wagler

Caleb Ryan Martin

Randall George

Rick Campbell

Steve Davison

STEEL/DOBRO PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Garland Harris

Jerry Roller

Robert Jones

Rodger King

Steve Matlock

