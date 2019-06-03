The nominees are ...

The complete list of 2019 Arkansas Country Music Awards final nominees:
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Bonnie Montgomery
Erin Enderlin
Lance Carpenter
Phil McGarrah & Runnin' on Empty
The ShotGunBillys
AMERICANA ARTIST OF THE YEAR
A Rowdy Faith
Bonnie Montgomery
Caleb Ryan Martin
Route 358
Ten Penny Gypsy
BLUEGRASS ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Highway 36
Interstate Thirty
The Roving Gambler Band
Runaway Planet
Twang
COUNTRY ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Cory Jackson
David Adam Byrnes
Erin Enderlin
Lance Carpenter
The Reeves Brothers
INSPIRATIONAL ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Hallelujah Harmony Quartet
Heaven's Echoes
Joanne Cash
The Kinsmen
United Voice
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Ashleigh Rogers
Bonnie Montgomery
Erin Enderlin
Mary-Heather Hickman
Savannah Morris
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Austin Pool
Blane Howard
Jason Campbell
Lance Carpenter
Phil McGarrah
ACOUSTIC ACT OF THE YEAR
Anna Brinker
Caleb Ryan Martin
Double Booked
Heath Sanders
Lee Street Lyrical
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
Mark Currey/Bonnie Montgomery
The Reeves Brothers
The Salty Dogs
The ShotGunBillys
Ten Penny Gypsy
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Breaking All the Rules by Greg Ward. Produced by Steve Davis, Danny Dunn, Buddy Hyatt, Stephen Merle Kilgore, Silver Stephens, Greg Ward and Luther Zachary.
Forever by Bonnie Montgomery. Produced by Chris Burns.
King of Country Music by The Reeves Brothers. Produced by Matt and Cole Reeves.
Matthew Huff by Matthew Huff. Produced by Jon Raney.
Unbroken by Joanne Cash. Produced by Chad Randall Crow.
SONG OF THE YEAR
"Back Home in Arkansas" written by Chad Randall Crow. Performed by Joanne Cash.
"Come Sunday Morning" written by Mark Currey. Performed by Mark Currey and Bonnie Montgomery.
"Sober Up to Face the Night" written by Kelly Bishop and Cole Reeves. Performed by The Reeves Brothers.
"Way Back" written and performed by Lauren Richmond.
"World Without Willie" written by Erin Endlerin, Alex Kline, Leslie Satcher and Tara Thompson. Performed by Erin Enderlin.
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Don Presley
Doug DeForest
Erin Enderlin
Robert Martin
Rog Tipton
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
Barry Poynter
Darian Stribling
Jason Miller
Jon Raney
Nathanel Stone
SOUND ENGINEER OF THE YEAR
Bryce Roberts
Darian Stribling
Doyle McHaffie
Ernie McCoy
Jon Raney
PROMOTER OF THE YEAR
Aalesha Cartner
Barth Grayson
Bill & Linda Lovett
Keith Symanowitz
Ray Bingham
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
"Back Home in Arkansas" by Joanne Cash. Directed by Chad Randall Crow.
"Own It" by The Zac Dunlap Band. Directed by Joe Lane.
"Promise to Love Her" by Blane Howard. Directed by Brandon Chambers.
"The Possum" by Anna Brinker. Directed by Supi Boonaphai.
"World Without Willie" by Erin Enderlin. Directed by Jenna Doolittle.
RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR
KCYT-FM, 96.7, "The Coyote," Fayetteville
KDXY-FM, 104.9, "The Fox," Lake City
KMAG-FM, 99.1, "New Country," Fort Smith
KMJX-FM. 105.1, "The Wolf," Conway
KWOZ-FM, 103.3, "The Country Super Station," Mountain View
RADIO DJ OF THE YEAR
A.J. Parker, KHLR-FM, 106.7, Benton
Del Hughes, KWCK-FM, 99.9, Searcy
Ken Murphy, KABF-FM, 88.3, Little Rock
Kenny Loggains, KWOZ
Stafford & Frigo, KDXY
PUBLICATION OF THE YEAR
AY Magazine (Little Rock)
The Daily Citizen (Searcy)
Nightflying (Morrilton)
Oxford American (Little Rock)
The Sun Times (Heber Springs)
VENUE OF THE YEAR
Collins Theater, Paragould
Jimmy Doyle Country Club, Little Rock
Little O' Oprey House, West Fork
Roundup Country Show Theater, Brookland
South on Main, Little Rock
YOUNG ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Bree Ogden
Lance Curtis
Mary Parker
Sarah Cecil
TRIPP BASS PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Big Shane Thornton
DaWayne George
Doug DeForest
Jerry Bone
Terry Rhoades
DRUMMER OF THE YEAR
David O'Neal
Doobie Bowie
Josh Dotson
Kevin King
Scott Varady
FIDDLE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Dexter Rowe
Jenee Flenor
Melody Hart
Tim Crouch
Wayne Massengale
GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Beezer Wagler
Caleb Ryan Martin
Randall George
Rick Campbell
Steve Davison
STEEL/DOBRO PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Garland Harris
Jerry Roller
Robert Jones
Rodger King
Steve Matlock
[RELATED: Read about the Arkansas Country Music Awards]
Style on 06/03/2019
Print Headline: The nominees are ...
Comments