Police Beat

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:01 a.m.

Wallet snatched; police arrest teen

Little Rock police arrested a 17-year-old in connection with the robbery of a woman in a Walmart parking lot on Bowman Road, according to a police report.

A person approached a woman about 10:30 a.m. on May 8, claiming to be with Walmart's loss-prevention department, police said. Officers said the robber then pulled the woman's shopping bags and wallet from her hands.

Officers arrested Trevone Miller of Sherwood on Friday and charged him with robbery. He is being charged as an adult, according to a police report.

Metro on 06/03/2019

