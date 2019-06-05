Bonus from the Past: 1850

This is the editorial by which William Woodruff welcomed subscribers to his new publication, the Arkansas State Gazette and Democrat on Feb. 8, 1850.

Note that the subscription price quoted to Gazette subscribers was a 50-cent discount off the normal rate, which, according to the nameplate on Page 1, was $4 per year or $3 in advance.

UNION OF THE GAZETTE AND DEMOCRAT

We, this week, consummate the Union of the Gazette and Democrat, agreeably to the announcement made in our last paper. In giving the Gazette the precedence in our new title, we were influenced by ancient associations, which will be appreciated by all who are acquainted with the history of that press, and the intimate connection which for so long a period of time was maintained with it by the proprietor of this journal. The Gazette was the first paper printed in this State. -- It was established by Mr. Woodruff at the Post of Arkansas, in November, 1819, from which point, in December, 1821, it was removed to this city, where it remained under his control until January, 1843, with it was disposed of to B.J. Borden, Esq. At that period a change was made in its political character; and up to the time of the sale a few days since, it has been devoted to the support of the whig cause.

In reinstating the Gazette to its original position as a democratic journal we have thought proper to retain also the title of the Democrat; and although the union of the two my make rather a long-winded cognomen, and by some be considered as almost too ponderous for a sheet like ours, yet we trust if we succeed in our endeavors to furnish an interesting paper, the peculiarity in our title will prove a matter of little consequence to our subscribers. They will recollect the quotation: "A rose, &c!"

In reference to our new issue we have only to say that, as heretofore, it will be as its title indicates, democratic; and, as far as diligent labor can make it, a complete gazette of the times. We do not, however, desire to obtain patronage on the strength of our promises. We are willing to rely on the merits of our sheet for the favor of the public and shall cheerfully acquiesce on the decision, whatever it may be, of those to whom we shall send our paper gratuitously, as stated below. --

Heretofore, our first page has usually been filled with miscellaneous matter useful and interesting to every class of readers; but the advertising patronage which came to us with the Gazette, obliges us to omit this attractive feature, for the present. In a short time the job of advertising the proposals for the mail-routes will be concluded, and then, unless there be a very large increase in our advertising patronage, our paper will contain as much matter for the general reader as any other journal of the same size. We are determined that our subscribers shall have no reason of complain on this score for, if we discover that our columns are to be crowded by the continued increase of our advertising patronage, we shall make arrangements at an early day to enlarge our sheet so as to give room in its columns to every feature desirable by any class of readers.

As an advertising medium, we commend our journal to the attention of business and professional men throughout the State. Its circulation is very much larger than that of any other paper published in Arkansas, and if it is economy to advertise at all, it is certainly desirable for advertisers to avail themselves of the use of that medium which will give their notices the most extended circulation.

We embrace this occasion to tender our acknowledgments for the very liberal patronage which has been bestowed upon the "Democrat," and to renew our assurances to the public, of our determination to make our new issue interesting and useful to all.

The "Gazette and Democrat" will be forwarded to the late subscribers of the Gazette, (who are not already subscribers to the "Democrat"), until the 1st day of March, when it will be discontinued to all who shall not, previously, express a wish, either by letter or personal application at the office, for a continuance of it.

Those who wish a continuance of the "Gazette and Democrat," are requested to remit one year's subscription ($2.50) in advance, with their orders for its continuance.

Subscribers of the "Gazette" in the City and vicinity, who may wish the "Gazette and Democrat," are requested to apply at the publication office, north side of Markham st., first door east of D. Bender & Co.'s store -- up stairs.

