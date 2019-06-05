LATEST: Arkansas River in Little Rock holding steady at 29.7 feet, not expected to rise further, agency says

The Arkansas River level in Little Rock is holding steady Wednesday and will slowly decrease over the next few days, forecasters said.

Sean Clarke, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in North Little Rock, said the river has been holding steady at 29.7 feet in Little Rock for roughly the past 9 hours.

“We’re not expecting any additional rises” in Little Rock, he said.

The water will remain at roughly that level for a day or two before levels begin a “slow fall,” Clarke said.

In Pine Bluff, floodwaters are expected to continue to rise, Clarke said, but the river is expected to crest within the next few days.

According to the weather service, flood levels in Pine Bluff will also remain roughly constant for several days before receding.