Raising Cane's breaks ground for first central Arkansas location

Raising Cane's has four restaurants in Northwest Arkansas, including this one on East Millsap Road in Fayetteville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette file photo)

Baton Rouge, La.-based Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is breaking ground on its first Little Rock-area location, 4311 E. McCain Blvd., North Little Rock. The company is anticipating an early October opening.

It will be the sixth Raising Cane’s in Arkansas and 472nd system-wide. The restaurant expects to hire a staff of 70. The chain was founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador retriever, Raising Cane. The menu consists of 100% white-meat chicken tenderloins, marinated, hand-battered and cooked to order, with a proprietary sauce.

Visit raisingcanes.com.