Heavy rains moving into Arkansas prompt flash flood watch

A map from the National Weather Service showed much of the northern part of Arkansas covered by a flash flood watch Thursday.

Weather officials issued a flash flood watch across much of northern Arkansas Thursday ahead of heavy rains expected to fall throughout the day and into Friday morning.

Forecasters said they expect up to four inches of rain to fall in the area starting at around 1 p.m. Thursday, which could see flash flooding at smaller rivers as thunderstorms move into the area.

The weather agency said the risk for damaging weather is limited.

The affected area stretched across Northwest Arkansas and some of the central part of the state, as far south as Scott County and as far east as White, Independence and Sharp counties.

Heather Cross, a meteorologist for the weather agency, said forecasters are watching how the heavy rain might impact the Arkansas River, which has reached historic heights and caused damaging flooding this past week.

“We’ve seen so much rain here recently, on top of river flooding, so it’s a sensitive situation,” Cross said.

Recent heavy rains in Oklahoma filled up lakes there, and the Army Corps of Engineers is releasing water from a dam near Tulsa into the Arkansas River. The surge of water raised river levels to historic heights and has led to hundreds of homes being evacuated.

The river in Little Rock reached its highest expected point this week and officials noted that levels are falling.

But with more rains, weather officials worry it might worsen areas that are already flooded or prolong water levels in the river.

Cross said the incoming storms will likely see water pool up in areas prone to flash flooding, including around the Buffalo River and other small waterways.

Little Rock is outside of the flood watch area but continued to be under a flood warning Thursday morning.

Cross said early forecasts show drier and cooler weather starting next week as a cold front moves into Arkansas.