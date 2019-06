On this week's WholeHog Baseball Podcast, Kendall Rogers of D1Baseball.com and Mike Rooney of ESPN and Perfect Game preview this weekend's NCAA Fayetteville Super Regional.

Plus, Rooney gives some thoughts on Arkansas players eligible for next season's MLB Draft, and Dudley Dawson of Hawgs Illustrated plays a game of Fair or Foul.

