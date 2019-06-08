Montreal and Quebec City Adventure, Sept.21-26

Join me and Poe Travel on a Canadian Adventure this fall to Montreal and Quebec City. I visited Quebec City

several years ago and was impressed with it's quaintness,

gardens

and food.

We had hoped to get to Montreal, but ran out of time. This time we will start in Montreal, visit the Old Port of Montreal, several landmarks, including Mount Royal and St. Joseph's Oratory and Chateau Ramezay, which have lovely gardens. We will also visit the Montreal Botanical Gardens, which is recognized as one of the best in the world. It has 23 themed gardens and we should get a taste of fall color, with over 22,000 varieties of plants. We will get to visit a hydroponic farm, the small island of Iles d'Orleans outside of Quebec City.

When we were last there, there were many local fruit farms,

vineyards and quaint shops.



It should be a fun adventure. If you would like more information check out the website, https://www.poetravel.com/wanderblog/2019/5/17/la-belle-province-quebec or contact Poe Travel and ask for Margaret. The number is 501-376-4171.

