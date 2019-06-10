River in Little Rock now below flood level; it's expected to continue falling throughout state

The Arkansas River in Little Rock fell below its flood stage Monday morning, while the river continued to fall in areas hit by severe flooding up and downstream, according to weather officials.

National Weather Service data shows the river in Little Rock fell to 22.9 feet on Monday, just inches below its flood stage. That trend is expected to continue along the river, following weeks of historic river levels that have led to major flooding and displaced hundreds of people.

“It looks like river levels will continue to drop,” said Joe Goudsward, a senior forecaster with the weather agency. “It’s very good news.”

State and local officials have reopened several roads and highways that had been overcome by high water.

Officials in North Little Rock said they planned to reopen roads as the water recedes. The city kept several roads closed on Monday because of high waters.

The airport in Conway reopened after being closed for several days.

Levels in Pine Bluff and Pendleton were also falling after the river crested, but Monday morning measurements show the Arkansas is still well above major flood stages.

Goudsward said the river in both cities should continue to fall out of major flood stages this week.

The river upstream from Little Rock fell to minor flood levels in Van Buren and Toad Suck, where it had swelled to heights not seen in the state’s recorded history.

It’s put enormous strain on levees and other flood infrastructure that have never had to hold back such a large amount of water.

At least one levee in Yell County failed after the rushing waters tore a 40-foot hole in it, and two others overtopped.

Officials in Faulkner County watched nervously as high water eroded the Lollie Levee. Only a small part of it remained after the river dropped low enough to remove the threat.

"The levee won," Goudsward said.

Some 850 homes have been either destroyed or heavily damaged because of the flooding along the river, according to Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s office.

The Trump administration on Saturday signed off on a request that would give people affected by flooding access to federally funded resources for housing and other personal damage.

Weather officials predict dry and cooler weather for much of Arkansas for the remainder of the week.