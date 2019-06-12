Central Arkansas bicycling group's trailer stolen

A bicycling organization is searching for its trailer after cyclists noticed it stolen Sunday afternoon from a west Little Rock lot.

Central Arkansas Velo, known as CARVE, reported the trailer stolen in a Facebook post on its Facebook page on Sunday. The trailer was still missing Tuesday afternoon, the organization said.

Donnie Van Patter, a CARVE sponsor and owner of Donnie’s Foreign Car Services, said the trailer was parked in his business’s lot on Markham Park Drive and that he believes it was stolen Saturday night.

“I don’t know how anybody could steal that trailer, with ‘CARVE’ all over it,” Van Patter said.

According to CARVE, the missing trailer held a generator, as well as a lap counter, bell, chairs and several flags. Altogether, Van Patter estimated the trailer and its contents to be worth thousands of dollars.

“This trailer is very important to us,” the organization wrote in a Facebook post. “Hopefully with all the support and shares, our trailer will make its way back home to us.”

Van Patter said the bicycling group had planned to use the trailer’s contents in a race Tuesday night.

“I have to say how much I love our cycling community,” CARVE wrote in one post. “I’ve never seen something spread so fast as the info about our stolen trailer. Thanks to everyone for all the support.”

