Sections
Sign in
Breaking: Ex-exec pleads guilty in scheme to bribe former Arkansas senator, U.S. attorney says
Today's Paper Search Latest Traffic #Gazette200 Brummett Online Listen Digital replica FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles + Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Downtown North Little Rock library branch to close Saturdays

by Jake Sandlin | Today at 9:45 a.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption The Argenta Branch of the William F. Laman Library System is shown in this 2014 file photo.

Starting in July, the Argenta Branch library of the William F. Laman Public Library System will be closed on Saturdays as a cost-cutting measure, the library system's board of trustees approved at its monthly meeting last week.

The Argenta Branch, at 420 Main St. in North Little Rock's downtown, currently is open from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturdays, but averages only five to 15 visitors on Saturdays, and not all are there for library purposes, Laman Library Executive Director Crystal Gates said.

Some library patrons go to both the Argenta Branch and the main library at 2801 Orange St. on many Saturdays, so the change isn't expected to cost the system any patrons, Gates told the board. The change becomes effective July 6, the first Saturday of the month.

The board also approved reducing this year's budgeted expenditures for the library system by $67,100 over concerns about continuing to meet annual bond debt payments over the next six years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT