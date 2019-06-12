Downtown North Little Rock library branch to close Saturdays

The Argenta Branch of the William F. Laman Library System is shown in this 2014 file photo.

Starting in July, the Argenta Branch library of the William F. Laman Public Library System will be closed on Saturdays as a cost-cutting measure, the library system's board of trustees approved at its monthly meeting last week.

The Argenta Branch, at 420 Main St. in North Little Rock's downtown, currently is open from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturdays, but averages only five to 15 visitors on Saturdays, and not all are there for library purposes, Laman Library Executive Director Crystal Gates said.

Some library patrons go to both the Argenta Branch and the main library at 2801 Orange St. on many Saturdays, so the change isn't expected to cost the system any patrons, Gates told the board. The change becomes effective July 6, the first Saturday of the month.

The board also approved reducing this year's budgeted expenditures for the library system by $67,100 over concerns about continuing to meet annual bond debt payments over the next six years.