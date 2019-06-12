Sections
Ethics case dropped against Arkansas judge over execution protest

by The Associated Press | Today at 11:53 a.m. 7comments
story.lead_photo.caption Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen lies on a cot in the role of a condemned prisoner awaiting execution during a protest outside the Governor’s Mansion in April 2017. Almost simultaneously, he issued an order blocking the use of a component of the state’s lethal-injection drugs.

LITTLE ROCK — An Arkansas disciplinary panel has dismissed an ethics case against a judge who faced the possibility of removal from the bench for participating in an anti-death penalty demonstration the same day he blocked the state from using an execution drug.

The counsel for the Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission confirmed Wednesday that the case against Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen was dismissed because too much time had passed between the complaint being filed and the commission taking up the case. Marie-Bernarde Miller said the panel would issue a written order in the next day or two.

Griffen was accused of violating ethical rules after he was photographed in April 2017 laying on a cot outside the governor's mansion wearing an anti-death penalty button and surrounded by people holding signs opposing executions. The commission Monday cancelled Griffen's hearing, which had been scheduled to begin Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments

  • RBear
    June 12, 2019 at 12:07 p.m.

    Oh well. When you can't get your act together, then you shouldn't expect a friendly ear.
  • Illinoisroy
    June 12, 2019 at 12:17 p.m.

    Don't understand why this action was considered unethical? He didn't give up his 1st amendment rights when he took position and any prosecuting attorney should have enough sense to have him recused from hearing any death penalty crimes.
  • FightingScot
    June 12, 2019 at 12:54 p.m.

    Too much time huh! Good to be a judge. This is like Boeing policing itself. Our quality is just fine. Oh it took too long to bring this up again.
  • GOHOGS19
    June 12, 2019 at 1:33 p.m.

    so the commission can take a complaint, sit on it for two years and then dismiss it because too much time has passed? what a load of BS
  • GOHOGS19
    June 12, 2019 at 1:33 p.m.

    Ray Charles could see there is a conflict of interest here Illinois Roy
  • UoABarefootPhdFICYMCA
    June 12, 2019 at 1:36 p.m.

    whether your opinion is that the judges PERSONAL OPINION is right or wrong, HE HAS A RIGHT TO SPEAK, he knows his job and his OPINION does not affect his work any more that a electricians opinion of the proper way to wire, He still wires the way he is DIRECTED.
    The fact our justices thought they could censor/gag a free man.
    In these slave states. I dont care who you are I will stand with you.
  • UoABarefootPhdFICYMCA
    June 12, 2019 at 1:38 p.m.

    there is no "conflict of interest" in a citizens rights.
    you are either with the government (guverno/to control- Mentis/the mind) or you are with the children of the Sun.
