Little Rock police to unveil no-knock warrant assessment program

The Little Rock Police Department says it will announce on Wednesday a new process to assess threats for no-knock warrant raids.

The warrants, which require a judge's approval, allow police to enter homes and other private properties without first announcing that they’re law enforcement. They have come under scrutiny in Little Rock, including in a federal lawsuit challenging their legality that was dropped in April.

The complaint was centered on a 2017 no-knock raid that drew national attention when it was featured, along with videos from inside and outside the residence, in an opinion piece in The Washington Post.

Supporters of the no-knock warrants say the practice is needed, especially when police suspect a person may become violent or destroy evidence if alerted. Others say it can be dangerous for people inside.

Further details about Little Rock's new assessment program are set to be released at a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

Before he was selected as Little Rock's new police chief, Keith Humphrey said he saw room to change how and when the no-knock warrants are used.

He said during a public forum in March that he wants to approve every such raid and ask officers to point to why they’re needed

“If you can justify that you need a no-knock warrant, I'll sign off on it,” Humphrey said weeks before being named chief. “But if you say you want to do it just because or we've always done it that way, you're talking to the wrong guy ‘cause that's not going to happen."

The model he suggested is similar to Houston's policy.

Houston's police chief said his officers would no longer use the warrants without his permission in February after four officers were shot and two people were killed in a home raid.

