Rookie Alvarez hits home run in Astros' victory

HOUSTON -- Rookie Yordan Alvarez hit one of Houston's four home runs to become the first player in franchise history to homer in his first two major league games and helped lead the Astros to a 10-8 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night.

Yuli Gurriel, Robinson Chirinos and Tyler White also homered for the Astros, who won for the fourth time in five games.

Houston led by one run in the fifth when Michael Brantley hit a run-scoring triple to chase Freddy Peralta (3-3). He was replaced by Matt Albers, who was greeted with a single by Gurriel, which pushed the lead to 6-3. Alvarez then knocked a changeup by Albers into the right field seats to extend the lead to 8-3.

Alvarez, 21, who led the Pacific Coast League with 23 home runs, also had a two-run shot in his debut on Sunday.

Travis Shaw homered for the Brewers in the seventh before a two-run home run by Chirinos in the bottom of the inning extended Houston's lead to 10-4.

The Brewers added a run on a bases-loaded walk in the eighth and got within two runs on Yasmani Grandal's three-run home run off Chris Devenski with two outs in the ninth. But Devenski struck out Eric Thames to end it.

Houston starter Brad Peacock (6-3) yielded 7 hits and 4 runs in 61/3 innings for the victory.

Peralta took the loss by giving up 8 hits and 6 runs in 4-plus innings.

Christian Yelich hit his MLB-leading 25th home run and finished a triple shy of the cycle as Milwaukee's four-game winning streak was snapped. Yelich's hitting streak was extended to a season-high nine games.

YANKEES 12-4, METS 5-10 Pete Alonso hit a three-run home run in the first inning off an ineffective James Paxton, J.D. Davis and Carlos Gómez also went deep, and the visiting Mets split a doubleheader with the Yankees in New York. Luke Voit hit a three-run home run off Zack Wheeler (5-4) in a five-run fourth inning as the Yankees overcame a three-run deficit to win the opener.

INDIANS 2, REDS 1 (10) Rookie Oscar Mercado hit a bases-loaded single with one out in the 10th inning, leading host Cleveland past Cincinnati in the intrastate matchup.

WHITE SOX 7, NATIONALS 5 Welington Castillo hit a grand slam and top rookie Eloy Jiménez homered at home for the first time, powering host Chicago past Washington.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CARDINALS 7, MARLINS 1 Rookie Dakota Hudson allowed one run in a career-high seven innings, and visiting St. Louis handed Miami its sixth consecutive defeat.

PHILLIES 7, DIAMONDBACKS 4 Scott Kingery hit a three-run home run, Jake Arrieta threw six effective innings and host Philadelphia beat Arizona.

ROCKIES 10, CUBS 3 Rookie Peter Lambert went five strong innings and baffled Chicago for a second time in five days as host Colorado won its 10th consecutive game at home.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RANGERS 9, RED SOX 5 Hunter Pence hit a stand-up, inside-the-park home run and visiting Texas beat Boston after both managers, Texas' Chris Woodward and Boston's Alex Cora, and Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi (Arkansas Razorbacks) were ejected.

ATHLETICS 4, RAYS 3 Mike Fiers pitched six innings, Matt Olson and Khris Davis hit home runs, and visiting Oakland beat Tampa Bay.

TWINS 6, MARINERS 5 Jorge Polanco scored the tying run on a wild pitch and Marwin Gonzalez hit the go-ahead RBI single during host Minnesota's three-run rally in the eighth inning against Seattle.

ROYALS 3, TIGERS 2 Jorge Soler had the tying RBI double in the eighth inning and Cheslor Cuthbert followed with the go-ahead run-scoring single to lead host Kansas City over Detroit.

ORIOLES 4, BLUE JAYS 2 Rookie John Means tied a season-high with seven strikeouts and host Baltimore took the series opener from Toronto.

Sports on 06/12/2019