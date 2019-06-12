UNDER THE RADAR: Little Rock Parkview's Thomas McCauley

Each Wednesday, we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Little Rock Parkview’s Thomas McCauley.

Class: 2020

Position: RB/FB/LB

Size: 6-1, 241

Speed: 4.68 in 40-yard dash

Weight room: 335 bench press, 585 squat, 325 incline (all school records), 36-inch vertical

Junior stats: 72 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 2 recovered fumbles, 43 carries for 339 yards and 5 touchdowns

Interest: Memphis, Tulsa, Grambling, Middle Tennessee State and numerous D2 schools

Coach Brad Bolding:

“He is as physical of a player as Martrell Spaight was. Very hard-nosed player. He is a vocal leader, team Captain and a member of our Team Council. He’s a man on the field.”