Clinton Center’s 42 bar and table to inaugurate Sunday brunch on Father’s Day

42 Bar and Table at the Clinton Presidential Center - Photo by Jennifer Nixon

The Clinton Presidential Center’s 42 bar and table inaugurates an 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday brunch, effective this weekend — on Father’s Day.

The restaurant is on the lower level of the center, at 1200 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock.

The menu, which combines Southern staples with Chef Andre Poirot’s French training and influences, include sharable breakfast appetizers, crepes, the restaurant’s candied bacon and the “Much More Than Two Egg Breakfast.”

The restaurant will offer build-your-own Bloody Mary and bubbly bars, the latter featuring champagne and a selection of juices.

Call (501) 537-0042 or visit visit 42barandtable.org to make reservations.