College World Series team capsules

OMAHA, Neb. — A look at the eight teams competing in the College World Series, which starts Saturday at TD Ameritrade Park. (Capsules in alphabetical order. Coaches’ records through super regionals):

ARKANSAS (46-18)

COACH Dave Van Horn (689-382, 17 seasons at Arkansas; 1,274-623, 31 seasons overall).

ROAD TO OMAHA Won Fayetteville regional: beat Central Connecticut State 11-5, beat TCU 3-1, beat TCU 6-0. Won Fayetteville super regional: beat Mississippi 11-2, lost to Mississippi 13-5, beat Mississippi 14-1.

2019 RECORD VS. CWS TEAMS 6-3.

LAST CWS APPEARANCE 2018.

ALL-TIME RECORD IN CWS 15-18 in 9 appearances.

AUBURN (38-26)

COACH Butch Thompson (141-108, 4 seasons at Auburn; 180-120, 5 seasons overall).

ROAD TO OMAHA Won Atlanta regional: beat Coastal Carolina 16-7, beat Georgia Tech 6-5, beat Georgia Tech 4-1. Won Chapel Hill super regional: beat North Carolina 11-7, lost to North Carolina 2-0, beat North Carolina 14-7.

2019 RECORD VS. CWS TEAMS 2-8.

LAST CWS APPEARANCE 1997.

ALL-TIME RECORD IN CWS 3-8 in four appearances.

FLORIDA STATE (41-21)

COACH Mike Martin (2,028-734-4, 40 seasons at Florida State and overall).

ROAD TO OMAHA Won Athens regional: beat Florida Atlantic 13-7, beat Georgia 12-3, beat Georgia 10-1. Won Baton Rouge super regional: beat LSU 6-4, beat LSU 5-4 in 12 innings.

2019 RECORD VS. CWS TEAMS 1-2.

LAST CWS APPEARANCE 2017.

ALL-TIME RECORD IN CWS 29-44 in 22 appearances.

LOUISVILLE (49-16)

COACH Dan McDonnell (603-238, 13 seasons at Louisville and overall).

ROAD TO OMAHA Won Louisville regional: beat Illinois-Chicago 5-3, lost to Illinois State 4-2, beat Indiana 9-7, beat Illinois State 11-2, beat Illinois State 4-3. Won Louisville super regional: beat East Carolina 14-1, beat East Carolina 12-0. 2019 RECORD VS. CWS TEAMS 2-2.

LAST CWS APPEARANCE 2017.

ALL-TIME RECORD IN CWS 2-8 in 4 appearances.

MEET THE RAZORBACKS

POSITION PLAYERS

POS. NAME AVG HR RBI C Casey Opitz .246 3 33 1B Trevor Ezell .333 10 49 2B Jack Kenley .319 13 53 SS Casey Martin .288 15 56 3B Jacob Nesbit .262 3 42 LF Christian Franklin .263 6 34 CF Dominic Fletcher .263 11 61 RF Heston Kjerstad .329 16 50 DH Matt Goodheart .354 5 46

STARTING PITCHERS

PITCHER REC. ERA RH Isaiah Campbell 12-1 2.26 RH Connor Noland 3-5 4.00 LH Patrick Wicklander 6-2 4.32

RELIEVERS

PITCHER REC. ERA LH Matt Cronin 1-0 1.93 RH Kole Ramage 7-1 5.25 RH Marshall Denton 2-0 4.50 RH Cody Scroggins 3-0 3.80 RH Kevin Kopps 6-3 3.66 RH Jacob Kostyshock 1-3 2.70 NOTE Cronin has 12 saves

MLB ALUMNI Andrew Benintendi, Dallas Keuchel, Darrel Akerfelds, Craig Gentry, Logan Forsythe, Eric Hinske, Randy Jackson, Jeff King, Les Lancaster, Cliff Lee, Tim Lollar, Kevin McReynolds, Tom Pagnozzi, Robert Person, Johnny Ray, Drew Smyly. SHORT HOPS Razorbacks in CWS in back-to-back years for first time. … Fletcher and Campbell, at Nos. 75 and 76 overall, are the highest of the team’s seven draft picks. … Opitz leads the SEC with 21 base stealers thrown out and four pickoffs.

MEET THE TIGERS

POSITION PLAYERS

POS. NAME AVG HR RBI C Matt Scheffler .256 2 28 1B Rankin Woley .282 3 45 2B Ryan Bliss .283 3 37 SS Will Holand .249 9 32 3B Edouard Julien .248 9 54 LF Judd Ward .283 5 34 CF Kason Howell .261 0 27 RF Steven Williams .241 9 36 DH Conor Davis .287 7 34

STARTING PITCHERS

PITCHER REC. ERA LH Jack Owen 4-2 2.83 RH Tanner Burns 4-3 2.73 LH Bailey Horn 4-1 6.03

RELIEVERS

PITCHER REC. ERA RH Ryan Watson 1-1 5.08 LH Elliott Anderson 7-2 4.22 RH Cody Greenhill 2-3 3.49 RH Richard Fitts 5-3 5.49 LH Brooks Fuller 2-2 4.50 LH Garrett Wade 3-0 4.86 MLB ALUMNI Bo Jackson, Frank Thomas, Gregg Olson, Tim Hudson, David Ross, Mark Bellhorn, Josh Donaldson, Gabe Gross, Terry Leach, Garrett Cooper, Grant Dayton, Joe Beckwith.

SHORT HOPS Has 36-plus victories in three consecutive seasons for the first time since 1999-2001. Thompson was pitching coach at Mississippi State when Bulldogs reached the 2013 CWS finals. … Only school in nation to win an FBS bowl game, reach the Sweet 16 in men’s basketball and make the CWS.

MEET THE SEMINOLES

POSITION PLAYERS

POS. NAME AVG HR RBI C Mathew Nelson .277 6 29 1B Carter Smith .247 2 10 2B Nander De Sedas .241 4 31 SS Mike Salvatore .341 7 51 3B Drew Mendoza .319 16 56 LF Tim Becker .286 13 26 CF J.C. Flowers .271 13 53 RF Reese Albert .299 9 35 DH Robby Martin .332 4 54

STARTING PITCHERS

PITCHER REC. ERA LH Drew Parrish 8-5 5.11 RH CJ Van EYk 10-3 3.80 RH Conor Grady 9-5 3.64

RELIEVERS

PITCHER REC. ERA RH Chase Haney 2-2 2.73 LH Antonio Velez 5-2 4.26 RH J.C. Flowers 0-0 1.40 LH Clayton Kwiatkowski 0-0 4.00 LH Jonah Scolaro 3-2 5.00 NOTE Flowers has 12 saves

MLB ALUMNI Buster Posey, J.D. Drew, Stephen Drew, Kevin Cash, Doug Mientkiewicz, Paul Sorrento, Deion Sanders, Richie Lewis, Luis Alicea, Terry Kennedy, Johnny Grubb, Dick Howser.

SHORT HOPS Martin makes his 17th CWS appearance in his final season before retirement and will be looking for his first national championship. … Seminoles have won at least 40 games each of Martin’s 40 years. … One of last four teams to receive an at-large bid for 64-team tournament.

MEET THE CARDINALS

POSITION PLAYERS

POS. NAME AVG HR RBI C Zeke Pinkham .320 1 16 OR Henry Davis .283 3 22 1B Logan Wyatt .291 9 53 2B Justin Lavey .298 3 31 SS Tyler Fitzgerald .324 7 64 3B Alex Binelas .307 14 59 LF Jake Snider .289 1 34 CF Lucas Dunn .309 1 24 RF Drew Campbell .297 2 36 DH Danny Oriente .330 1 48

STARTING PITCHERS

PITCHER REC. ERA LH Reid Detmers 12-4 2.85 LH Nick Bennett 7-3 4.40 RH Bobby Miller 7-1 3.91

RELIEVERS

PITCHER REC. ERA RH Michael McAvene 2-0 2.67 LH Michael Kirian 3-1 1.53 LH Adam Elliott 2-2 2.64 RH Bryan Hoeing 3-3 2.70 RH Luke Smith 6-0 4.37 NOTE McAvene has 7 saves. Kirian has 4 saves.

MLB ALUMNI Chad Green, Sean Green, Adam Duvall, Dean Kiekhefer, Tony Zych, Cody Ege, Matt Koch.

SHORT HOPS Fitzgerald and Snider are the only players who were on Cardinals’ 2017 CWS team. … McDonnell has averaged 46 wins per season in 13 years. … Batting .320 in seven tournament games. … Outscored East Carolina 26-1 in two super regional games.

MICHIGAN (46-20)

COACH Erik Bakich (255-160, 7 seasons at Michigan; 327-258, 10 seasons overall). ROAD TO OMAHA Won Corvallis regional: beat Creighton 6-0, beat Cincinnati 10-4, lost to Creighton 11-7, beat Creighton 17-6. Won Los Angeles Super Regional: beat UCLA 3-2, lost to UCLA 5-4 in 12 innings, beat UCLA 4-2.

2019 RECORD VS. CWS TEAMS 0-4.

LAST CWS APPEARANCE 1984.

ALL-TIME RECORD IN CWS 12-12 in 7 appearances.

MISSISSIPPI STATE (51-13)

COACH Chris Lemonis (51-13, 1st season at MSU; 192-104-2, 5 seasons overall).

ROAD TO OMAHA Won Starkville regional: beat Southern 11-6, beat Central Michigan 7-2, beat Miami 5-2. Won Starkville super regional: beat Stanford 6-2, beat Stanford 8-1.

2019 RECORD VS. CWS TEAMS 3-5.

LAST CWS APPEARANCE 2018.

ALL-TIME RECORD IN CWS 12-20 in 10 appearances.

TEXAS TECH (44-18)

COACH Tim Tadlock (283-150, 7 seasons at Texas Tech; 718-276, 21 seasons overall).

ROAD TO OMAHA Won Lubbock regional: beat Army 11-2, beat Dallas Baptist 3-2, beat Dallas Baptist 3-0. Won Lubbock Super Regional: beat Oklahoma State 8-6, lost to Oklahoma State 5-6, beat Oklahoma State 8-6.

2019 RECORD VS. CWS TEAMS 3-1.

LAST CWS APPEARANCE 2018.

ALL-TIME RECORD IN CWS 2-6 in 3 appearances.

VANDERBILT (54-11)

COACH Tim Corbin (735-353-1, 17 seasons at Vanderbilt; 841-491-1, 22 seasons overall).

ROAD TO OMAHA Won Nashville regional: beat Ohio State 8-2, beat Indiana State 8-5, beat Indiana State 12-1. Won Nashville super regional: lost to Duke 18-5, beat Duke 3-0, beat Duke 13-2.

2019 RECORD VS. CWS TEAMS 8-1.

LAST CWS APPEARANCE 2015.

ALL-TIME RECORD IN CWS 11-6 in 3 appearances, won 2014 national title.

MEET THE WOLVERINES

POSITION PLAYERS

POS. NAME AVG HR RBI C Joe Donovan .245 8 36 1B Jimmy Kerr .269 12 56 2B Ako Thomas .262 2 28 SS Jack Blomgren .309 3 47 3B Blake Nelson .299 1 35 LF Christian Bullock .296 2 14 CF Jesse Franklin .254 12 49 RF Jordan Brewer .338 12 55 DH Jordan Nwogu .327 12 43

STARTING PITCHERS

PITCHER REC. ERA RH Karl Kauffmann 10-6 2.59 LH Tommy Henry 10-5 3.54 RH Jeff Criswell 7-1 2.74

RELIEVERS

PITCHER REC. ERA RH Isaiah Paige 4-0 2.98 RH Willie Weiss 2-2 3.08 LH Benjamin Keizer 4-1 4.01 RH Jack Weisenburger 3-1 4.25 LH Walker Cleveland 4-3 4.34 NOTE Weiss has 9 saves

MLB ALUMNI Barry Larkin, George Sisler, Dick Wakefield, Bill Freehan, Geoff Zahn, Elliott Maddox, Ted Sizemore, Dave Campbell, Larry Sorensen, Steve Howe, Rick Leach, Hal Morris, Jim Abbott, Scott Kamieniecki, J.J. Putz.

SHORT HOPS Wolverines were among last four teams awarded at-large bids for the 64-team NCAA Tournament. … Won national titles in 1953 and 1962. … Larkin-led 1984 team went 0-2 in Omaha. … First Big Ten team to reach CWS since Indiana in 2013. … Kauffmann has allowed 2 earned runs in 17 tournament innings.

MEET THE BULLDOGS

POSITION PLAYERS

POS. NAME AVG HR RBI C Dustin Skelton .316 10 55 1B Tanner Allen .348 7 64 2B Justin Foscue .338 14 59 SS Jordan Westburg .299 6 61 3B Marshall Gilbert .317 5 16 LF Rowdey Jordan .296 5 16 CF Jake Mangum .355 1 39 RF Elijah MacNamee .288 7 51 DH Josh Hatcher .327 3 21

STARTING PITCHERS

PITCHER REC. ERA LH Ethan Small 10-2 1.76 RH Peyton Plumlee 7-4 3.67 RJ JT Ginn 8-4 3.36

RELIEVERS

PITCHER REC. ERA RH Colby White 3-1 3.16 RH Jared Liebelt 2-0 2.79 RH Cole Gordon 4-0 3.76 RH Brandon Smith 3-0 3.93 RH Riley Self 2-0 4.81 LH Trysten Barlow 3-1 5.25 NOTE Liebelt has 5 saves. Gordon has 11 saves.

MLB ALUMNI Jeff Brantley, Will Clark, Sammy Ellis, Adam Frazier, Kendall Graveman, Jonathan Holder, Paul Maholm, Tyler Moore, Mitch Moreland, Rafael Palmeiro, Jonathan Papelbon, Hunter Renfroe, Buck Showalter, Chris Stratton, Bobby Thigpen, Del Unser.

SHORT HOPS Lemonis is the winningest first-year head coach in SEC history. … Mangum’s 378 hits most on SEC career list and most among active NCAA players. … 10 players drafted.

MEET THE RED RAIDERS

POSITION PLAYERS

POS. NAME AVG HR RBI C Braxton Fulford .292 4 33 1B Cameron Warren .354 17 76 2B Brian Klein .317 1 54 SS Josh Jung .342 14 56 3B Dru Baker .326 3 23 LF Kurt Wilson .243 4 16 CF Dylan Neuse .307 8 51 RF Gabe Holt .320 3 35 DH Cody Masters .303 5 27 OR Cole Stillwell .270 3 22

STARTING PITCHERS

PITCHER REC. ERA RH Micah Dallas 7-0 3.38 RH Caleb Kilian 8-3 3.93 RH Bryce Bonnin 6-1 4.42 NOTE Bonnin played as a freshman at the University of Arkansas in 2018.

RELIEVERS

PITCHER REC. ERA RH John McMillon 3-3 3.30 LH Dane Haveman 2-1 2.57 RH Connor Queen 4-0 1.20 RH Clayton Beeter 0-3 3.20 RH Taylor Floyd 5-3 2.81 NOTE Beeter has 3 saves

MLB ALUMNI Dallas Braden, Doug Ault, Mark Brandenburg, Keith Ginter, Travis Driskill, Joe Dillon, Chris Sampson, Jeff Karstens, AJ Ramos, Chad Bettis, Daniel Coulombe.

SHORT HOPS Jung was No. 8 overall draft pick by Rangers. … Warren’s 76 RBI are most of any player in CWS. … Raiders have won 21 of last 26 games. … They’ve turned 65 double plays to rank second in nation.

MEET THE COMMODORES

POSITION PLAYERS

POS. NAME AVG HR RBI C Philip Clarke .303 8 68 1B Julian Infante .246 12 39 2B Harrison Ray .282 2 36 SS Ethan Paul .323 9 71 3B Austin Martin .410 8 42 LF Stephen Scott .339 12 55 CF Pat DeMarco .293 6 46 RF JJ Bleday .350 26 59 DH Ty Duvall .294 5 41

STARTING PITCHERS

PITCHER REC. ERA RH Drake Fellows 12-1 4.15 RH Kumar Rocker 10-5 3.50 RH Mason Hickman 8-0 2.23 RH Patrick Raby 10-1 2.82

RELIEVERS

PITCHER REC. ERA LH Zach King 0-2 5.97 RH Tyler Brown 3-1 2.59 RH Ethan Smith 4-0 3.27 LH Huge Fisher 2-0 4.41 LH Jake Eder 1-0 2.88 NOTE Brown has 14 saves

MLB ALUMNI David Price, Sonny Gray, Walker Buehler, Dansby Swanson, Bryan Reynolds, Tony Kemp, Carson Fulmer, Scott Sanderson, Pedro Alvarez, Jensen Lewis, Joey Cora, Curt Casali.

SHORT HOPS An SEC record-tying 13 players were drafted, led by Bleday, the No. 4 overall pick by the Marlins. … Rocker struck out 19 while throwing first no-hitter of the 20-year super regional era against Duke in Game 2 of super regional. … Matched program record with 54 victories. … Winners in 30 of last 32 games.