Breaking: Sarah Huckabee Sanders leaving White House; Trump urges her to run for governor in Arkansas
Sarah Huckabee Sanders leaving White House; Trump urges her to run for governor in Arkansas

by The Associated Press | Today at 3:26 p.m. | Updated June 13, 2019 at 3:51 p.m. 13comments
story.lead_photo.caption In this June 11, 2019, photo, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders talks with reporters outside the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump announced on June 13, Sanders is leaving her job as press secretary at the end of June. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON — White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, whose tenure was marked by a breakdown in regular press briefings and questions about the administration's credibility, as well as her own, will leave her post at the end of the month, President Donald Trump announced Thursday.

Sanders is one of Trump's closest and most trusted White House aides and one of the few remaining on staff who worked on his campaign.

"After 3 1/2 years, our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas," Trump tweeted just before she accompanied him to a White House event on prison reform.

Trump suggesting her as a future candidate for Arkansas governor. "She would be fantastic."

Under Sanders' tenure, regular White House press briefings became a relic of the past. She has not held a formal briefing since March 11. Reporters often catch her on the White House driveway after she is interviewed by Fox News Channel and other TV news outlets.

Her credibility has also come under question.

Special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia report revealed that Sanders admitted to investigators that she had made an unfounded claim about "countless" FBI agents reaching out to express support for Trump's decision to fire FBI Director James Comey in May 2017.

Sanders succeeded Sean Spicer, Trump's first press secretary, in mid-2017.

Check back for updates and read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

Comments

  • mozarky2
    June 13, 2019 at 3:37 p.m.

    She'll win, too.
  • SeanJohn
    June 13, 2019 at 3:39 p.m.

    Moz, lol, I'm not sure about that. But, it would definitely be entertaining. I'm thinking she's had about all she could take.

  • Open_Carry_FTW
    June 13, 2019 at 3:43 p.m.

    Burn all the politicians at the stake except for a few who aren't greedy bitches
  • RBear
    June 13, 2019 at 3:46 p.m.

    She will lose miserably.
  • jyoderuscedu
    June 13, 2019 at 3:48 p.m.

    I have known her since she was little. She is an honorable young lady contrary to the media coverage. If I still lived there I'd campaign for her and I don't campaign for anyone.
  • Knuckleball1
    June 13, 2019 at 3:53 p.m.

    The apple did not fall far from the tree... Do as I say not as I do is her family motto.
  • itryed
    June 13, 2019 at 3:54 p.m.

    God help us
  • Vickie55
    June 13, 2019 at 3:55 p.m.

    I don’t know how much she was paid working for the Trump administration but it was not nearly enough
  • 0boxerssuddenlinknet
    June 13, 2019 at 4:03 p.m.

    sarah you will do a great job at whatever you do I'm so proud of the way you have conducted yourself while being front target for the crazed left wing media. good luck with your new adventures and thank you for serving our country so admirably.
  • LR1955
    June 13, 2019 at 4:07 p.m.

    At least a couple commenters aren’t full of themselves. JYODERUSCEDU & VICKIE55
