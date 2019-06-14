Alexander man, 39, is accused of murder

An Alexander man was charged with first-degree murder Thursday in the killing of a Little Rock man early Sunday, police said.

Little Rock police officers arrested Leonard Waylon Piggee, 39, four days after 27-year-old Jeremy Chambers was found just before 2 a.m. Sunday with multiple gunshot wounds in the breezeway of Spanish Valley Apartments at 5300 Baseline Road, police spokesman Eric Barnes said in a news release Thursday.

First responders said Chambers was dead when they arrived on scene, Barnes said. Chambers was the city's 18th homicide victim of 2019.

Barnes said investigators developed Piggee as a suspect and served him with an arrest warrant Thursday. He was transported to the Pulaski County jail, where he remained Thursday evening in lieu of a $500,000 bond.

Barnes did not specify what led investigators to suspect Piggee. Piggee's arrest report says only, "Mr. Piggee shot and killed Jeremy Chambers on June 9, 2019."

Piggee has previously been arrested on charges of public intoxication, resisting arrest and third-degree domestic battery.

