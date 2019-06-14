Man charged with murder after 3 killed at Little Rock home

A 42-year-old man faces first-degree murder charges Friday in the shooting of three women found dead in a Little Rock home on Thursday, police said.

Police arrested Torrence Deshawn Price of Pine Bluff and booked him into the Pulaski County jail early Friday morning. Police said they were interviewing “a person of interest” following the deadly shooting at a home in the 4600 block of West 16th Street.

Price was at the home when officers arrived, authorities said.

A 911 caller asked Little Rock police to check on people at the home just after 2 p.m. Thursday, spokesman Lt. Michael Ford said. Responding officers saw blood dripping from beneath the home's front door and found the three dead females inside, according to Ford.

The ages and names of the victims had not been released Friday morning.

Several children were also inside the home. They weren't injured and have been removed, police said. The number of children, their identities and whether they were related to the victims was not immediately released.

Price was booked into the county jail shortly after 1 a.m., where he remained Friday morning, according to an online jail roster. He faces three first-degree murder charges and illegal possession of a gun.

A Little Rock district judge set Price’s bond at $3 million during a morning court hearing.

Court records didn’t list an attorney representing Price to comment on the charges.