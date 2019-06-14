Sections
Police fatally shoot burglary suspect at central Arkansas car dealership

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 7:02 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Map shows location of Crain Ford in Jacksonville.

Officers fatally shot a suspect in a burglary at a car dealership in Jacksonville after he drove toward them in a vehicle late Thursday night, authorities said.

The Jacksonville Police Department said officers were called shortly before midnight to investigate a possible break-in at Crain Ford at 1800 School Drive.

The agency said in a statement that a male inside was "attempting to steal a vehicle" when he drove it toward the exit and "accelerated toward officers."

Officers opened fire, hitting the driver at least once. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Police haven't released the identity of the suspect or the officers involved.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

