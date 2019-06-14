Touted Georgia prospect enjoying Fayetteville

— One of the top running backs in the southeast visited Arkansas on Thursday and is expected to participate in the Razorback Elite passing academy for quarterbacks and skill positions this afternoon.

Running back Jordon Simmons (5-11, 184, 4.49 40-yard dash) of Powder Springs, Georgia, has offers from Arkansas, Florida State, Colorado, Georgia, Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon, Ole Miss and others.

“Everything went good, the hospitality was great, we got to tour the football facility and talk a little to coach,” Simmons said. “I didn’t get to see to see the whole campus. Hopefully I can get back down here and see it another time.”

He rushed 119 times for 1,107 yards, 17 touchdowns and caught 23 passes for 373 yards and five touchdowns as a junior.

The tour of the football complex impressed.

“I enjoyed everything I saw. The facility was really nice,” he said.

Simmons is already planning his next trip to Fayetteville.

“Sometime during the season,” Simmons said.