Police: 1 killed, woman forced into car at gunpoint in North Little Rock

Susan Lee Smith is shown in this photo released by the North Little Rock Police Department.

Two intruders fatally shot a person at a North Little Rock residence and then forced a woman into a vehicle before driving off, authorities said.

Police are still searching for the assailants and the missing woman, who was identified as 35-year-old Susan Lee Smith.

It happened about 6:10 p.m. at a home at Keller Mobile Home Park, 3507 E. Washington Ave.

The North Little Rock Police Department said in a statement that two black males forced entry into the residence, shot a male victim and then "forced an adult white female from the residence and placed her into a small, newer model car and left the scene."

The shooting victim was taken to a local hospital, where he died. Police didn't release his name or age, and no information on a motive was immediately known.

Investigators asked anyone with information to call (501) 680-8439