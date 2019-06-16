Health care notebook

High school pupils attend care camp

About 45 high school students met at the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro last week for Project H.E.A.R.T., a four-day camp focused on medical education and health care.

The H.E.A.R.T. program, which is an acronym for Health Education Advocacy Reflection and Training, is for rising juniors and seniors. It's meant to help them learn more about health care careers and health needs in the state's Mississippi Delta region.

Students took part in activities including a suture lab, were offered basic life-support training and learned about educational and financial-aid opportunities related to the field.

"The program is a one-of-a-kind experience that can open doors to enlighten students about future career opportunities in healthcare and to the overall well-being of their community," Dr. Amanda Deel, program director and assistant dean of clinical education, said in a statement.

Between 2016 and 2026, employment in health care occupations is expected to grow by 18%, adding about 2.4 million jobs, according the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Health board gains 6 new appointees

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has named six new appointees to the state Board of Health.

Lane Crider of Fayetteville, Dr. Brad Erney of Jonesboro, Dr. Darren Flamik of Roland, Dr. Balan Nair of Little Rock, Donald Ragland of Marshall and Dr. Greg Ungerank of Wynne were announced as appointees in a news release last week.

Dr. Eddie Bryant of West Memphis was reappointed.

The board's next meeting is at 10 a.m. Aug. 1 on the ninth floor of the Freeway Medical Building in Little Rock.

Farmers markets set at hospital sites

Baptist Health hospitals in central Arkansas will host a farmers market series during the summer.

Starting this week, the BHealthy farmers market will take place at Baptist Health-Little Rock on Tuesdays through Aug. 6 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. It's located on the ground floor of the parking deck.

Baptist Health-Conway hosts a farmers market on Wednesdays from this week through Aug. 7. It will be held behind the hospital from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Baptist Health-North Little Rock has a farmers market on Thursdays beginning this week and running through Aug. 8, with no market July 4. It begins at 10 a.m. and runs through 1 p.m. near the Rehabilitation Institute and Women's Center entrance, on the west side of hospital.

The markets have fresh food, cooking demonstrations, contests and giveaways.

Eye clinics bought by Goldman Sachs

A chain of optometry clinics with three locations in Arkansas has been acquired by a division of investment banking group Goldman Sachs, reports said.

The parent company that manages the MyEyeDr. chain of eye-care providers is being purchased for an estimated $2.7 billion.

MyEyeDr. has clinics in De Queen and Mena and acquired South Arkansas Eye Clinic in El Dorado in May, according to a transaction record maintained by a mergers and acquisitions advisory group.

Founded in 2001, MyEyeDr. has more than 400 clinics across 18 states.

The sale to Goldman Sachs is expected to close later this fiscal year.

Children's Hospital gets Level 1 status

The American College of Surgeons has recognized Arkansas Children's Hospital as a Level 1 children's surgical center -- one of 17 such hospitals in the United States.

The recognition is valid for three years and notes surgical centers with quality-improvement programs that have bettered outcomes and cut costs.

The hospital applied for the status and was assessed on measures such as staffing, training, infrastructure, processes and clinical data.

Metro on 06/16/2019