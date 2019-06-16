UPDATE: Woman abducted during North Little Rock home invasion, fatal shooting found safe, police say

Susan Lee Smith is shown in this photo released by the North Little Rock Police Department.

A woman who was abducted Saturday during a home invasion and fatal shooting in North Little Rock was found safe, police said early Sunday afternoon.

Susan Lee Smith, 35, was forcibly taken from a home Saturday evening in the Keller Mobile Home Park, 3507 E. Washington Ave. lot 53, after two men broke into the residence, according to authorities.

The men shot James Harold Griffin, 54, of North Little Rock, and forced Smith into a vehicle before driving west on East Broadway, according to a news release by North Little Rock police. Police said Griffin was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

No suspects were named in the release.

An investigation into the shooting and abduction is ongoing, authorities said. According to police, detectives believe this was an isolated incident and that no active threat remained to the community Sunday afternoon.