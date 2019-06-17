Conway artist donates work to ministry

CONWAY — Dema Clark always wanted to draw.

“Growing up in rural Oklahoma, my grandmother showed me Veronica and Archie in the comics,” she said, smiling. “I drew them on butcher paper, and I realized I could draw a person. Twenty or 30 years later, I learned more about drawing, … but I wanted to do it my way.

“So I am basically self-taught,” she said. “Later in life, I did go to the University of Central Arkansas and studied art … got my degree in ceramics. I enjoy drawing and painting now.”

Clark, of Conway, has donated a collection of her artwork to Saint Peter’s Artists Collective — SPARC. Her works are on display in The Gallery at Saint Peter’s in the Saint Peter’s Episcopal Church Parish Hall,

925 Mitchell St.

“This past year has been a year of blessings for Dema, and now she has extended that blessing to Saint Peter’s,” said Marilyn Rishkofski, coordinator of Saint Peter’s art ministry.

“Dema has generously donated this collection of over 300 pieces with the hope that others will love her work enough to purchase and hang it on their walls. All proceeds will go to SPARC to benefit a scholarship fund for young artists, musicians and writers,” Rishkofski said.

“I would like to express my own gratitude to Dema for her own generous donation. Proceeds from the sale of her work will help the collective to introduce other artists to our community, but I think what really ignites our program is Dema’s sharing her artistic and spiritual journey through stories of what she experienced while creating her art,” Rishkofski said. “Some are sad, others happy and many in between, much like our own journeys. But to me, all are inspiring and full of wisdom. This is what I would like visitors to the Gallery at Saint Peter’s to experience for themselves.”

A celebration of Clark’s donation will take place Saturday at the local church.

Clark will teach a class — Squiggle With Dema — at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Parish Hall.

“A squiggle is just a line on paper,” Clark said, smiling. “It can lead you anywhere.”

The art class will be followed by a picnic at 11:30 and a clothesline art show displaying the “squiggles” made by participants during the art class. Following lunch, Clark will present a gallery talk to explain her art and her journey of faith.

“Blessings are family, friends, abilities and [God’s] word,” Clark said. “I have studied the Bible, and his word is true. If things get tough, he is there to help you.

“Art has been my therapy,” she said. “So many blessing have I received. That is why this year, I want to bless others and let them know I appreciate all they have done for me and with me.

“These paintings and drawings span a long time period and are done in various mediums. By donating these paintings to Saint Peter’s, many others will receive a blessing. I am thankful for the honor of sharing my work with others.”

Many of Clark’s works feature wildlife.

“Wildlife is my favorite. … I like to be near nature,” she said, adding that she enjoys plein air painting at such locations as Beaverfork Lake and Toad Suck Park. She has created several pieces of art as part of the Artists and Biologists Unite for Nature movement, which encourages artists to paint endangered species and their habitats so biologists can use the finished artwork for spreading awareness.

Clark is a member of the Conway League of Artists, and it was through that membership that she met Rishkofski. Clark participated in the annual Art, Pray, Love fundraiser at Saint Peter’s Episcopal Church a few years ago, which Rishkofski coordinated.

Saturday’s celebration is free and open to the public.

For more information, call Saint Peter’s Episcopal Church at (501) 329-8174 or contact Rishkofski at marilyn@artexperienceinc.com.