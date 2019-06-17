Suspect in Newton County shooting, vehicle theft surrenders, authorities say

A man sought in the shooting of a 55-year-old man in Newton County has surrendered to law enforcement, authorities said on Sunday.

Tyler Blue Breedlove, 29, contacted authorities through a third party and agreed to meet them at a family member's house, where he surrendered, Newton County Sheriff Glenn Wheeler said in a news release.

Breedlove is accused of shooting 55-year-old Ralph A. Ross multiple times and stealing his van at about 9 p.m. Thursday outside a home off Flat Woods Road, south of Jasper.

"Deputies learned that Breedlove was allegedly stealing the victim's van when the victim and a witness came outside to investigate," according to a previous news release. "Breedlove allegedly opened fire with a 12-gauge shotgun, firing three times, striking the victim with multiple buckshot projectiles."

Ross was taken by helicopter to a trauma center, where he was listed as critical but stable on Sunday night, Wheeler said. Moss was sedated and intubated at the time of the latest release, with “several surgeries ahead.”

Breedlove was booked into Newton County jail Sunday evening on existing warrants, where he remained Monday morning, an online jail roster shows. He will be interviewed about the shooting of Ross, authorities said.