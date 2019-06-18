Severe storms possible across Arkansas on Wednesday, forecasters say

According to this National Weather Service graphic, much of Arkansas is at a slight risk for severe weather on Wednesday.

Forecasters predict a chance for severe weather across most of Arkansas on Wednesday.

A cold front moving through the state will bring possible strong gusty winds and large hail Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service bureau in North Little Rock. Isolated tornadoes, while not a primary concern, are also possible, the weather service said.

All areas of the state except for its far northwest and far southeast corners are under a slight risk for severe storms.

Forecasters predict the weather system bringing chances for storms on Wednesday will reach northwest parts of Arkansas during residents’ morning commute and continue moving across the state throughout the day, said Dan Koch, a weather service meteorologist.

The system should reach central Arkansas in the afternoon and cross into southeast Arkansas after dark, he said.

For Tuesday, forecasters predict a small chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms across parts of Arkansas, though the eastern parts of the state are the most likely to see any precipitation or storms.

The weather service said a storm system in the Texas panhandle is expected to keep chances of rain and other precipitation in the forecast for several days.