Chemical spill at Tyson plant in Northwest Arkansas sends five to hospital

Five people were taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after an industrial accident at the Tyson Foods Berry Street plant in Springdale.

Capt. Matt Bagley, public information officer for the Springdale Fire Department, said four or five people were transported to Northwest Medical Center for exposure to chemicals.

Beth Wright, vice president for marketing and business development at Northwest Medical Center in Springdale, confirmed at least five people were taken to the hospital from the plant. She added Northwest was the only hospital where the injured were taken.

Wright did not give any details about the injuries or the chemical spilled.

Bagley said an industrial cleaning supply was spilled. He said all of the product was easily and quickly contained. No ammonia was released into the atmosphere or the groundwater.

The accident happened in the northwest part of the plant, but Bagley did not know what production process takes place there.

Derek Burleson, Tyson spokesman, said the spill involved a cleaning material and happened outside the plant. The company is investigating the incident, he said.

“Five team members were transported to an area hospital to be evaluated. We’re thankful for the quick response of Springdale emergency services who helped us address the situation,” he said.

A spill at the same plant in June 2011 sent more than 150 workers to area hospitals for chlorine-gas exposure. The accident was caused by a reaction from mixing chemicals and is being attributed to human error, a Tyson executive said at the time.