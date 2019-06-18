Investigator faces perjury charges

A former FBI agent who was involved in the criminal investigation of former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens surrendered Monday after being indicted as part of a perjury investigation.

William Tisaby surrendered to authorities on the same day that an indictment against him was unsealed. He then pleaded innocent at his arraignment and was released on his own recognizance under the conditions that he surrenders his passport and informs a probation officer of any travel plans.

The indictment charging him with six counts of perjury and one count of tampering with physical evidence was filed under seal Friday in St. Louis Circuit Court.

Tisaby, who lives in Trussville, Ala., was hired last year by St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner to investigate allegations that Greitens took a compromising photo of his hairdresser and threatened to share it if she exposed their affair in 2015, a year before the Republican was elected governor. The indictment noted that relying on an outside investigator was “contrary to normal protocol.”