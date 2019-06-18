Trump's use of acting officials leads to debate

FILE - In this June 11, 2019 file photo, acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. President Donald Trump has placed acting officials in key posts in significantly higher numbers than his recent predecessors. The practice lets him quickly, if temporarily, install allies in important positions while circumventing the Senate confirmation process, which can be risky with Republicans running the chamber by a slim 53-47 margin. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump's latest naming of an acting head of a major federal agency has prompted muttering, but no firm objections, from Republican senators whose job description includes confirming top administration aides.

Their reluctance to confront Trump comes as veterans of the confirmation process and analysts say he has placed acting officials in key posts in significantly higher numbers than his recent predecessors. The practice lets him quickly, if temporarily, install allies in important positions while circumventing the Senate confirmation process, which can be risky with Republicans running the chamber by a slim 53-47 margin.

The latest example is Ken Cuccinelli, who last week was named acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. He is an outspoken supporter of hard-line immigration policies, and his appointment was opposed by some key Senate Republicans.

Definitive listings of acting officials in Trump's and other administrations are hard to come by because no agency keeps overall records. Yet Christina Kinane, an incoming political science professor at Yale, compiled data in her doctoral dissertation, "Control Without Confirmation: The Politics of Vacancies in Presidential Appointments."

Kinane found that from 1977 through mid-April of this year -- from the administration of President Jimmy Carter through the first half of Trump's -- 266 individuals held Cabinet posts. Seventy-nine of them held their jobs on an acting basis, or 3 in 10.

Under Trump, 22 of the 42 people in top Cabinet jobs have been acting, or just over half.

And though Trump's presidency has spanned less than 5% of the years covered, his administration accounts for more than 27% of the acting officials tallied. Kinane's figures include holdovers from previous administrations, some of whom serve for just days.

"This is not a new thing," Kinane said of presidents' use of acting officials. "It is, however, a considerably higher number" under Trump, she said.

Some Republicans say Trump's reliance on acting officials is costly.

"It has the potential to spill over into other nominations that the president's prioritized," Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., said of Cuccinelli's appointment.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said acting officials have "tenuous footing" for overseeing their agencies, while Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, said she wants confirmed department chiefs because she "wants to know who's on point" for the administration on issues.

Yet no Republicans said they had challenged Trump's use of acting officials. Many of them complained openly when President Barack Obama named special White House advisers, informally called czars. And a year after President Bill Clinton named civil-rights lawyer Bill Lann Lee acting attorney general for civil rights in 1997, Congress passed a law limiting the time acting officials can serve, generally to no more than 210 days.

"I don't know who spends their day worrying" that their acquiescence was fraying the Senate's constitutional power to advise and consent on nominees, said Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas.

Democrats and experts disagree on the importance of the Senate's role.

"They're almost like they're willing to act as staff members [of the White House] rather than independent senators," said Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., a senator since 1975.

A White House spokesman did not provide a list of acting officials or comment on why Trump was relying on them, despite requests over several days. Trump has said he likes naming acting officials, telling reporters in January, "It gives me more flexibility."

Republicans also widely blame Democratic opposition to Trump's nominees for his use of acting officials to fill some posts. Democrats reject that characterization, arguing that Trump simply hasn't nominated as many people for congressional approval as his predecessors.

Trump's 568 nominations during his first year in office were more than 100 fewer than Obama submitted during that period, according to the nonpartisan Partnership for Public Service, which studies ways to improve government effectiveness.

Trump has also withdrawn 63 nominees so far, doubling the 31 Obama retracted at this point in his first term, Partnership for Public Service figures show. He also has decided against nominating some candidates after realizing the GOP-led Senate would reject them, including two people touted as potential picks for the Federal Reserve: businessman Herman Cain and conservative commentator Stephen Moore.

Max Stier, the president and chief executive officer of Partnership for Public Service, said Trump's use of acting officials is partly because his campaign's preparations for its transition into power were "the worst of any recent president." But he said a desire to avoid difficult or rejected Senate confirmations "does appear to be one element, and the most obvious example of that is Ken Cuccinelli."

