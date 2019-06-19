American Red Cross to offer assistance to residents affected by Arkansas River flooding

This aerial photo shows flooding along the Arkansas River in Pine Bluff, Ark., Tuesday, June 4, 2019. The economically struggling Arkansas city in the midst of a revitalization plan continued flooding Tuesday as the Arkansas River crested its banks, but local officials said even after the waters recede, the community's resilience will bolster recovery. (DroneBase via AP)

The American Red Cross and other community partners will open a “one-stop shop” Thursday in Pine Bluff for residents impacted by flooding along the Arkansas River.

A Multi-Agency Resource Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 West 3rd Avenue.

Representatives from state government, non-profit and faith-based disaster relief organizations will be on hand to assist residents. Individuals and families applying for assistance should bring identification showing verification of address to be eligible for assistance from some agencies.

The Red Cross also has established a toll-free number for flood victims to request information about Red Cross recovery resources. The number is 888-244-4023.

Callers will be asked to provide their name, address and contact information to receive a follow-up call from a Red Cross volunteer.

American Red Cross services are free and available to anyone.