Walton’s home run lifts Travelers

Donnie Walton’s leadoff home run in the top of the seventh broke a 3-3 tie and lifted the Arkansas Travelers to a 6-3 victory over the Corpus Christi Hooks on Tuesday night at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi, Texas.

After Walton homered off Yohan Ramirez, Kyle Lewis doubled down the left-field line and scored on Mike Ahmed’s pinch-hit double to left to make it 5-3.

Arkansas added one in the ninth when Joseph Odom singled to right to score Lewis.

The Travs led 3-1 going into the bottom of the sixth when Corpus Christi’s Max Stassi and Gran-den Goetzman hit home runs off Travs reliever Matt Tenuta to tie the game at 3-3.

Arkansas took a 2-0 lead in the third when Evan White singled in Walton and Dom Thompson-Williams’ infield hit scored White.

Corpus Christi cut it to 2-1 in the fifth when Bryson De La Cruz’s sacrifice fly scored Osvaldo Duarte. The Travs responded to make it 3-1 in the sixth when Lewis scored on a bases-loaded walk.

Today’s game

ARKANSAS TRAVELERS

AT CORPUS CHRISTI HOOKS

WHEN 6:15 p.m. Central

WHERE Whataburger Field, Corpus Christi, Texas

RADIO KPZK-AM, 1250, in central Arkansas

WEBSITE travs.com

PITCHERS Travs: RHP Justin Dunn (4-3, 3.66 ERA); Hooks: RHP Bryan Abraeu (3-2, 4.78)

THE WEEK AHEAD

WEDNESDAY at Corpus Christi, 6:15 p.m.

THURSDAY at Midland, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY at Midland, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY at Midland, 7 p.m.

SUNDAY at Midland, 2 p.m.

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY TL All-Star Game at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.