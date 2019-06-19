West Arkansas dad wins $200,000 on Father's Day, lottery officials say

A Polk County man became $200,000 richer after his wife gave him money for lottery tickets on Father’s Day, lottery officials said Wednesday.

Lori Goodner of Mena gave $20 to her husband, Dwight Goodner, telling him he should use the money to buy lottery tickets, according to a news release by Kara Lee Ford, Arkansas Scholarship Lottery spokeswoman.

Dwight purchased several tickets, including a $200,000 BONUS scratch-off from the Tobacco Superstore, 518 U.S. 71, Ford said. According to officials, Dwight didn’t discover he won until he got home.

The couple told officials they plan to use the winnings, the last of three top prizes in the game, to pay bills and buy a new car.

“This year will be a Father’s Day the couple will never forget,” Ford said.