Report: 1 killed, 1 injured in head-on Arkansas highway crash

An Arkansas woman was killed in a head-on highway crash after her car crossed the center line and hit a pickup, authorities said.

The Arkansas State Police said the wreck happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday along Arkansas 23 near Booneville.

Pamela Moody, 51, of Booneville was driving along Arkansas 23 when her Nissan Sentra crossed into the opposite lane and hit a Ford Ranger, injuring its 29-year-old driver, police said.

Moody suffered fatal injuries in the wreck.

The report didn't state the extent of the pickup driver's injuries. It said she went to a hospital in Fort Smith.

Authorities noted clear weather and dry roads at the time of the crash.

Preliminary figures show at least 216 people were killed in fatal crashes so far this year in Arkansas.