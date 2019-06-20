Thursday recruiting tidbits: Commits, top targets to visit Hogs

Several Arkansas football commitments and targets plan to visit Fayetteville in July.

Offensive lineman Brady Ward (6-7, 310) of Mobile (Ala.) St. Paul's Episcopal said he plans to attend the Hogs' BBQ on July 26. He also plans to make an official visit in the fall.

Expected to visit:

Receiver commitment Mason Mangum of Austin Westlake

Quarterback commitment Chandler Morris of Highland Park in Dallas

Tight end commitment Brandon Frazier of McKinney (Texas) North

Tight end commitment Allen Horace of Crockett, Texas

Offensive line commitment Ty'Kieast Crawford of Carthage, Texas

Cornerback commitment Greedy Vance of Edna Carr in New Orleans

Athlete Jabari Small of Briarcrest Christian in Memphis

Linebacker Martavius French of Memphis Whitehaven

Linebacker Bryson Eason of Memphis Whitehaven

Defensive end commitment Jashaud Stewart of Jonesboro, Ark.

Hoping to attend:

2022 quarterback offer MJ Morris of Carrollton, Ga.; Has 13 offers including Arkansas

2021 quarterback Carlos Del Rio of Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern; Visited Arkansas last week and has offers from Arkansas, Florida, Florida State, Tennessee, Michigan, Ole Miss, Miami, Louisville and others.

Other notes:

Arkansas men's basketball coach Eric Musselman and his staff will attend events in Kansas City, Atlanta, and Minneapolis on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Bryant senior guard Khalen Robinson, Sylvan Hill junior wingman Jalen Ricks and sophomore guard Nick Smith willl participate at the Kansas City event. This weekend and June 28-30 are new evaluation periods for coaches this year.

The events are approved by the National Federation of State High School Associations or a two-year college athletics governing body.