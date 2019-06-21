Charges: Northeast Arkansas pastor accused of assaulting, raping woman

A northeast Arkansas pastor fractured a woman’s face and sexually assaulted her, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Thursday charging him with rape and battery.

Jonesboro police said a Memphis hospital contacted the department last week after a 43-year-old woman came in with several injuries. She told police that 53-year-old Anthony Lee Strickland had attacked her, the affidavit said.

She said Strickland was intoxicated, and she gave investigators a “detailed account” of him hitting her at least two times in the face before raping her, according to the affidavit.

Officials said officers found three guns in Strickland's car seat when they arrested him during a Wednesday traffic stop.

Authorities charged the Jonesboro resident with felony rape and second-degree battery.

Strickland is a pastor at the Freedom Center, a congregation he started in 2003, according to police and business records filed with the Arkansas secretary of state.

Phone numbers and social media accounts listed under the church’s name appeared to be deactivated on Friday.

Strickland was free on a $125,000 bond that he posted Thursday evening, according to the Craighead County sheriff's office.

A judge set a no-contact order with his alleged victim and required Strickland wear an ankle location monitor.

Online court records didn’t list an attorney to comment on the charges.