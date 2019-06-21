Sections
Power restoration times for Arkansas cities

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 12:45 p.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption A screenshot of Entergy Arkansas' outage map shortly before noon Friday showed power outages in central Arkansas.

Powerful storms knocked out power for thousands of energy customers in Little Rock and other parts of Arkansas. Utility provider Entergy Friday released these estimated restoration times for customers who can "safely take power."

Little Rock, south of I-630 including 65th Street, Mabelvale, Fourche Dam Pike and Boyle Park areas

  • By 10 p.m. Sunday

Little Rock, north of I-630, along West Markham

  • For most customers by the end of the day Saturday
  • Others as late as Sunday night in the area

Jacksonville

  • By 10 p.m. Saturday

Warren and Hermitage

  • By 10 p.m. on Friday.
  • Others as late as 10 p.m. in the area

Camden

  • By 10 p.m. Friday
  • Others by 10 p.m. Sunday

Bearden

  • End of day Friday
  • Others no later than 10 p.m. Saturday

Kingsland

  • By 10 p.m. Friday
  • Others by 10 p.m. Saturday

Fordyce

  • 10 p.m. on Friday
  • Others no later than 10 p.m. Saturday.

Monticello

  • 10 p.m. Friday
  • Others no later than 10 p.m. Saturday

Magnolia, Waldo, Stephens and McNeil

  • By 10 p.m. Sunday
  • Others by 10 p.m. Sunday

El Dorado

  • 10 p.m. Friday
  • Others by 10 p.m. Sunday

Junction City

  • By 10 p.m. Friday.
  • Others by 10 p.m. Sunday

Smackover

  • By 10 p.m. Friday.
  • Others by 10 p.m. Sunday
