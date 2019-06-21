Power restoration times for Arkansas cities

A screenshot of Entergy Arkansas' outage map shortly before noon Friday showed power outages in central Arkansas.

Powerful storms knocked out power for thousands of energy customers in Little Rock and other parts of Arkansas. Utility provider Entergy Friday released these estimated restoration times for customers who can "safely take power."

Little Rock, south of I-630 including 65th Street, Mabelvale, Fourche Dam Pike and Boyle Park areas

By 10 p.m. Sunday

Little Rock, north of I-630, along West Markham

For most customers by the end of the day Saturday

Others as late as Sunday night in the area

Jacksonville

By 10 p.m. Saturday

Warren and Hermitage

By 10 p.m. on Friday.

Others as late as 10 p.m. in the area

Camden

By 10 p.m. Friday

Others by 10 p.m. Sunday

Bearden

End of day Friday

Others no later than 10 p.m. Saturday

Kingsland

By 10 p.m. Friday

Others by 10 p.m. Saturday

Fordyce

10 p.m. on Friday

Others no later than 10 p.m. Saturday.

Monticello

10 p.m. Friday

Others no later than 10 p.m. Saturday

Magnolia, Waldo, Stephens and McNeil

By 10 p.m. Sunday

Others by 10 p.m. Sunday

El Dorado

10 p.m. Friday

Others by 10 p.m. Sunday

Junction City

By 10 p.m. Friday.

Others by 10 p.m. Sunday

Smackover