Power restoration times for Arkansas cities

A screenshot of Entergy Arkansas' outage map shortly before noon Friday showed power outages in central Arkansas.
Powerful storms knocked out power for thousands of energy customers in Little Rock and other parts of Arkansas. Utility provider Entergy Friday released these estimated restoration times for customers who can "safely take power."
Little Rock, south of I-630 including 65th Street, Mabelvale, Fourche Dam Pike and Boyle Park areas
- By 10 p.m. Sunday
Little Rock, north of I-630, along West Markham
- For most customers by the end of the day Saturday
- Others as late as Sunday night in the area
Jacksonville
- By 10 p.m. Saturday
Warren and Hermitage
- By 10 p.m. on Friday.
- Others as late as 10 p.m. in the area
Camden
- By 10 p.m. Friday
- Others by 10 p.m. Sunday
Bearden
- End of day Friday
- Others no later than 10 p.m. Saturday
Kingsland
- By 10 p.m. Friday
- Others by 10 p.m. Saturday
Fordyce
- 10 p.m. on Friday
- Others no later than 10 p.m. Saturday.
Monticello
- 10 p.m. Friday
- Others no later than 10 p.m. Saturday
Magnolia, Waldo, Stephens and McNeil
- By 10 p.m. Sunday
- Others by 10 p.m. Sunday
El Dorado
- 10 p.m. Friday
- Others by 10 p.m. Sunday
Junction City
- By 10 p.m. Friday.
- Others by 10 p.m. Sunday
Smackover
- By 10 p.m. Friday.
- Others by 10 p.m. Sunday
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments